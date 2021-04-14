| 4.6°C Dublin

My daughter has an underlying condition – and it’s no divine mark of death, as some would believe

Bill Linnane

Vaccines mean people with underlying conditions can do a little more living with a little less risk. Picture posed Expand

Close

When I was in secondary school, a Christian youth group came to town and put on a show for students.

Despite the fact we were all forced to attend, the show they put on wasn’t all bad — they did little sketches about Jesus, and at one point towards the end they sang a Queen medley. Immediately afterwards one of the group took to the mic to tell us all that Freddie Mercury, despite his many talents, had paid the ultimate price for his lifestyle choices. It was odd as the rest of the show was so inoffensive, but there it was — a Christian youth group telling us that Mercury’s tragic death just a couple of years before was God’s punishment.

