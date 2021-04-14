When I was in secondary school, a Christian youth group came to town and put on a show for students.

Despite the fact we were all forced to attend, the show they put on wasn’t all bad — they did little sketches about Jesus, and at one point towards the end they sang a Queen medley. Immediately afterwards one of the group took to the mic to tell us all that Freddie Mercury, despite his many talents, had paid the ultimate price for his lifestyle choices. It was odd as the rest of the show was so inoffensive, but there it was — a Christian youth group telling us that Mercury’s tragic death just a couple of years before was God’s punishment.

It made me realise that it’s relatively easy to convince yourself that a person deserves to die, that it is simply God’s plan.

It’s not often you hear it stated so boldly, though, or at least it wasn’t until the last 12 months. Having a child with an autoimmune condition over the last year has been a strange experience — seeing people online share the opinion that either society as a whole should be allowed to reopen while your child remains in some sort of domestic cryochamber, locked in their room, or perhaps zorbing around the house in a giant hamster ball to avoid infection, while everyone else just gets on with life.

People I had previously thought to be reasonable individuals started posting online about how any and all protective public health measures were Orwellian, transforming themselves into data-crunching machines, throwing out graph after graph showing that actually we should all just go back to normal and if the weak die, then so be it.

Obviously these people are in the minority, but they are out there, and they appear to be completely oblivious to the fact almost all of us have some kind of underlying condition (asthma, obesity, diabetes, or a multitude of other things you may not have copped yet).

It was a thought that popped into my head as I parked outside Pairc Uí Chaoimh bright and early one morning for my daughter’s vaccination. A text had come through the night before telling us to be there, and despite the fact that it being April 1 we thought it might be a prank, we were off like a shot because the day had finally arrived and our beloved first-born, she of the underlying condition, was queued up to get stabbed in the arm with some hot fresh science.

She was in a high priority category even within lupus sufferers as she keeps her condition at bay with rituximab, one of those heavy hitters dished out by infusion. With her last infusion due before Christmas, then delayed by the prospect of getting the vaccine, her condition had been steadily worsening. So hail rain or shine, we were going to be at the Pairc to get whatever iteration of vaccine we get, I don’t care if it has dial-up or 5G, just hook it to her veins.

She was obviously there as part of an age profile, as one by one, other bleary-eyed parents pulled up alongside us, and one by one their wild-haired teens moped over to the queue.

All of them looked perfectly healthy, but all profoundly vulnerable. It was a quietly joyful occasion, parents smiling at the kids and waving them off as they got their long-awaited jab, then seeing them mope back to the cars. To hell with the Leaving Cert results, this will be the biggest moment in our year. My daughter got the jab, came skipping out, and went home to bed, and that was it — the beginning of the end of all this waiting.

It has been a long 13 months, trying to keep her safe whilst trying to let her live. Did she always stay locked in her room like an immuno-supressed Rapunzel? No. Did she flout all the rules and meet up with gangs of mates as though there was no pandemic? Also no. She tried, as we all did, to balance risk with living, and balanced her living with public health guidelines. But her vaccination means that in the not too distant future (the second jab is not for a few weeks) she can do a little more living with a little less risk, that the underlying condition that some see as a part of some divine marking for death, will not pose such a threat to her.