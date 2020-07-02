ALONG with every parent I know my blood ran cold reading the latest public health guidance on re-opening schools because, instead of a sense of urgency and determination, zero reassurance was offered.

At primary level, the new guidance produced by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says a distance of one metre should be maintained and at secondary, distancing of at least one metre - two metres, if possible - should be allowed.

To me this represents 99 problems and not a can-do attitude - under these rules, clearly not all students will be able to return.

Children are supposed to be going back to school eight weeks from today, and anxiety is rising.

Parents are at the end of their rope after what has been the ultimate juggle over the past four months and the only announcements we want right now are positive ones.

Last month, the Department of Education cautioned in a report that any form of physical distancing would lead to many students being forced to attend school on a part-time basis.

Parents took this warning, in good faith, as a statement of what the government absolutely does not want to happen and now this interim report has blasted any hope into smithereens.

Other countries such as Germany and France plan to abandon social distancing at the start of the new school year and we had been led to believe this would be the case here.

There are reasons why I find the latest guidance absurd. Here are the ones that jump out.

Teacher vulnerability

There will be very few vulnerable adult teachers. Views on asthma have changed in that only those who are the very severe end are at risk. Pregnancy is only an issue if you have heart disease - again very rare. Most teachers are female (85 percent at primary) who have half the risk of men and all under 45s are really very, low risk anyway. The risk to the majority of the workforce is pretty small, if they have no underlying issues, and they are at risk of catching Covid-19 until we get a vaccine. Absolute clarity will be needed regarding identification of vulnerable teachers and arrangements as otherwise the unions may start making general directives to protect members that will act against the best interests of the wider community - kids and parents.

Stating the obvious

This guidance admits small children are unlikely to keep their distance from anyone, so has recommended no social distancing for second class and under. Apart from stating the obvious, it’s also an observation that exists in a strange, alternative reality where social distancing is actually happening with other kids. My children have been at parties, in playgrounds, playdates and from next week will be at camps and there is zero social distancing going on. For teenagers ditto. I see my nephews spending all day in their friends' homes and hanging out in parks.

Parents are running on empty

Parents have been unbelievably stretched and are simply exhausted. I know two mothers who will have to give up part time work for the simple reason that our school won’t be running after school clubs. Throw in the possibility of blended learning and this is going to seal the deal for many others because what we have learned is that online learning is a disaster. It does not lend itself to socialisation and meaningful assessment and requires full time parental supervision.

Where technology is required, there will often be problems

There are technology issues - we had one Zoom call a week for my 5th class child during lockdown, but three times his teacher was unable to deliver this due to broadband issues.

Teachers are parents too, you know

Many teachers have children of primary school age so who is going to look after them when they are at home engaging in so-called ‘blended learning’?

Children and parents deserve clear guidelines, not vague whisperings.

This is supposed to be interim guidance and our new Minister for Education Norma Foley has said it is not “definitive”, so for now hope springs eternal that all kids will go back full time because the alternative is too hard to accept and won’t be taken lying down.

Expect protests in the streets if there is a hint a full return is not happening.

All I am hearing from teacher friends is growling in the manager. For instance, a school in Dublin tried to run training for the teachers in delivering remote learning over the Easter holidays - but the unions said ‘no can do’.

This is not good enough. Anything less than a full return for all children would be unconscionable and it’s time the teaching unions accept there is a greater good now and it’s not time for nitpicking.