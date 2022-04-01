| -1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My 95-year-old grandmother is mischievously funny. Dementia has taken some light from her eyes, but this is not a sad ending

Tanya Sweeney

Tanya Sweeney's grandmother Eilish Sweeney Expand

Close

Tanya Sweeney's grandmother Eilish Sweeney

Tanya Sweeney's grandmother Eilish Sweeney

Tanya Sweeney's grandmother Eilish Sweeney

Let me tell you about my 95-year-old grandmother. You probably don’t know her, and frankly, that’s a shame.

She is the same age as the Queen, and for as long as I can remember, I’ve always made a loose sort of connection between the two.

Most Watched

Privacy