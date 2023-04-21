Music made by ChatGPT? Get real – I’d prefer the sound of silence

You would have been forgiven for thinking Drake and The Weeknd dropped a new collaboration over the past week, with Heart On My Sleeve going viral across social media and streaming services.

But, as it turns out, we’ve been duped. That wasn’t Drake or The Weeknd, they had nothing to do with it. It was AI versions of the superstars, “singing” lyrics by the producer Ghostwriter. The slick song has been scrubbed from Spotify and Apple Music, but it seems that people, particularly in the music industry, are pretty rattled by it.

Like all truly innovative technology, the newest forms of AI are fascinating and terrifying. ChatGPT-4 can replicate conversations with mates, or produce a pretty spot on rom-com script in minutes. But it can also deceive humans and spread misinformation.

We all had a great laugh at that AI-generated picture of the Pope in a puffer jacket (which I thought was real for about a day), but what about when people become implicated in controversies or even crimes due to “photographic evidence”?

Maybe AI music doesn’t quite have the same ethical and security concerns, but it’s still pretty worrying. Could AI come to replace the costly methods of music production – that is, having a real-life human writing, producing, singing and playing instruments? In a few years, will Beyonce and Harry Styles be wiped out and replaced by computers? Call me naive, but I really don’t think so. Yes, the Drake and The Weeknd AI track was scarily accurate. But no offence to Drake, his more generic songs are pretty easy to mimic.

Heart On My Sleeve is fine, but it was no Hold On, We’re Going Home, Nice For What or Search & Rescue. The Weeknd’s fake verse was certainly nowhere near the dizzying heights of Blinding Lights. If you turn on any mainstream radio station, you’ll realise we’re already producing fairly generic pop songs that can be confused for a whole array of artists, and have been for decades.

But true artistry can’t be replaced, and I’m not being a music snob here. I don’t think that any AI robot could repeat the genius of Britney’s Baby One More Time or Girls Aloud’s Call The Shots any more than they could a Beatles song.

True music comes from people in the room. A machine can figure out that a room prefers a minor or major key or a certain beat, but it takes humans like Adele and Max Martin to compose a song that will make us cry or make us lose our minds on the dancefloor.

There’s a reason some technically perfect singers just don’t get their big breaks. Music has never really been about a paint by numbers formula. You need the charisma and humanity of a star. It’s why the original version of Torn never made it anywhere, but became a smash hit when Natalie Imbruglia covered it.

It’s why we’ll pay hundreds to see Celine Dion or Bruce Springsteen in concert. And it’s why even if AI starts churning out packaged pop songs, I’ll still be looking forward to the latest Jessie Ware release and re-listening to Talking Heads.