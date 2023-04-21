| 7.6°C Dublin

Music made by ChatGPT? Get real – I’d prefer the sound of silence

Emma Kelly

Only real singers like Adele have the power to affect our emotions when it comes to music Expand
Only real singers like Adele have the power to affect our emotions when it comes to music

You would have been forgiven for thinking Drake and The Weeknd dropped a new collaboration over the past week, with Heart On My Sleeve going viral across social media and streaming services.

But, as it turns out, we’ve been duped. That wasn’t Drake or The Weeknd, they had nothing to do with it. It was AI versions of the superstars, “singing” lyrics by the producer Ghostwriter. The slick song has been scrubbed from Spotify and Apple Music, but it seems that people, particularly in the music industry, are pretty rattled by it.

