Murphy in subtle protest over Nphet control of the Covid pandemic

Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy re-emerged in the Dáil this week after something of a political hibernation since he was dropped from Leo Varadkar’s ministerial team when the new Government was formed. The one-time key lieutenant in Varadkar’s camp has begun a subtle protest against the stranglehold the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has over the Government’s strategy for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

His campaign began on Wednesday during a debate on rural and community issues when he announced to the Dáil he intended to make contributions to every debate this week which allowed statements.

“I will speak on all of the issues, but when I do, I will be speaking about Covid. We cannot discuss the issues that are facing and challenging our citizens today without talking about Covid into the future,” Murphy said.