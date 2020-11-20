Murphy in subtle protest over Nphet control of the Covid pandemic

| 9.5°C Dublin
Former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy re-emerged in the Dáil this week after something of a political hibernation since he was dropped from Leo Varadkar’s ministerial team when the new Government was formed. The one-time key lieutenant in Varadkar’s camp has begun a subtle protest against the stranglehold the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has over the Government’s strategy for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
His campaign began on Wednesday during a debate on rural and community issues when he announced to the Dáil he intended to make contributions to every debate this week which allowed statements.
“I will speak on all of the issues, but when I do, I will be speaking about Covid. We cannot discuss the issues that are facing and challenging our citizens today without talking about Covid into the future,” Murphy said.
The Dublin Bay South TD said he was disappointed that time had not been scheduled to allow deputies discuss life after lockdown as he had suggested at a recent Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting. Time has been scheduled in the Dáil next week to allow TDs express their views on this. .
Murphy said he believes Nphet “fear” debate on restrictions as it may “undermine” their advice but he insisted TDs have a responsibility to discuss the merits of Covid regulations. “We cannot be held hostage to the fears of other groups when we should be debating what should be happening in terms of the direction for this country into the future,” he added.
Later that day, he contributed to a debate on crime and community policing. He said he hoped we could await the arrival of the vaccine “without the need to go in and out of lockdowns” throughout next year. Yesterday, during a debate on domestic violence he said the Dáil session should be renamed “why there should be no more national lockdowns”. “If one suffers from domestic violence, the national lockdown makes one a prisoner, a hostage in one’s own home,” he added.
He went on to suggest the Government should commit to “moving heaven and earth” to prevent a third lockdown. He suggested the Government should “put rings of steel” around vulnerable communities while increasing tracking and tracing. Murphy has not had any public support from colleagues but they have been privately spurring him on. It is unclear if he has Leo Varadkar’s support but the Tánaiste certainly was not in favour of this lockdown.
At Cabinet, Murphy was one of the more liberal voices on Covid restrictions and since then he has pushed for Nphet to be disbanded and replaced by the National Emergency Co-ordination Group. The Dáil debate next week will allow more TDs the room to publicly put forward their views on how the country should exit lockdown. It will feed into a Government-wide appetite to pry responsibility for managing the virus out of Nphet and Tony Holohan’s hands.
