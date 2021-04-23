Much remains to be told about Sinn Féin’s well of personal data on the electorate 

Mary Lou McDonald finally broke cover yesterday to spare the blushes of her information-starved TDs who had been sent out to defend the party’s secret voter database. Despite collating information on every voter in the country, Sinn Féin frontbench TDs were put on the airwaves with very little information about a sophisticated database that is now the subject of data protection probes, both here and in the UK.

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Pearse Doherty didn’t seem to know where the names and addresses of millions of voters were being stored. Waterford TD David Cullinane said it was not reasonable to even ask him where the information was stored.

An excitable Matt Carthy, the Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan, said he didn’t know because it was an “IT-related question”. Fingal TD Louise O’Reilly was forced on air to repeat a mantra about the database being in the EU, but she would say nothing else.

It all seemed very uncomfortable for senior Sinn Féin figures who are more accustomed to asking the questions than being asked to answer them. Why the party chose to send them out for two weeks without any information is anyone’s guess.

It was in an interview with Jonathan Healy on Newstalk that the party leader finally spilled the beans on where they are keeping all your personal information.

After being asked several times, Ms McDonald finally said she had “no problem” saying where the information was being held. She revealed that the personal information of Irish voters was being held in London, but Sinn Féin had to move it to Frankfurt in Germany after Brexit.

Why would a 32-county Irish party store the names, addresses and perceived voting intentions of Irish citizens in London and Germany? Well, that is a “technical question”, Ms McDonald said before suggesting other parties were also doing the same. She did not disclose to which parties she was referring.

So we now know Sinn Féin has been moving your personal information from London to Germany, but there are many other questions Ms McDonald was not asked. For starters, how long was the party keeping Irish voter data in London?

She wasn’t asked about who developed the database or how it was paid for. This type of technology doesn’t come cheap. Why not hire an Irish company to set up your database?

There are also questions relating to events since details of the database’s existence were reported. For instance, why did Sinn Féin shut down its online portal for Abú and move it to another website domain once the Irish Independent published stories about it?

Sinn Féin said it was done as a security measure and Mr Cullinane said the website had been compromised by its existence being published. This raises more questions about how secure the personal information of millions was in the first place.