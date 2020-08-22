Mrs 39 can't have sex now - the Government's banned it and I can't afford to lose this column

This will be the end of foreplay in our time," said the woman who hasn't had sex for 39 years, ominously.

"Go on" said I, "tell me more."

Before you read the rest of this piece, I must warn you there is dirty talk.

So if you are agin sex talk, please move on to the crossword or the horoscope and don't be annoying the editor with complaints.

What's more, I'm not as independent of the Independent as I used to be now that my pub is closed.

My job could be on the line.

The rest of the column is not really that dirty compared to the dirty talk telephone calls, which cost about a tenner a minute.

The HSE said telephone sex was preferable to the old-fashioned traditional sex from long ago, when ­people actually touched each other.

One of the head doctors said sex over the phone was the way to go. I'm fairly sure he wasn't advocating the ringing up of girls in the Far East by perverts.

In Ireland in the old days, the only dirty talk out of the women was, "You ruined the good rug with the mud off of your wellingtons," or, "How did you get that porter stain all over your good white shirt?"

Mrs 39 confirmed there was no dirty talk long ago and foreplay, she said, only came in when Benjy was bold in The Riordans. She's very forthright is our Mrs 39, for a woman who hasn't had sex for nearly four decades.

"The HSE banned kissing," she said. "And that's a big part of foreplay. The young people got very good at the foreplay. I seen it on that programme Normal People.

"The popes tried for years to ban sex before marriage and now the HSE steps in and there's no sex anymore."

"Shocking, Mrs 39," said I. "Absolutely shocking," trying to draw her out.

She took the bait.

"But what I want to know is, what do they be doing with the phone, Billy?"

"Beats me," said I, not wanting to talk dirty in front of a lady.

I think Mrs 39 was labouring under the misapprehension the HSE was advising something which should not be tried out by any reader, under any circumstances, and also could lead to very poor coverage.

Mrs 39 then made a statement which shook me up like the maelstrom-making vibrating machine they use for mixing the paint in Paddy Mulvihill's décor shop just across the road from our pub.

At the beginning of Covid, there is no doubt but that painting was foreplay.

There were lads daubing away all day and every brush stroke was a suggestive act of wanton invitation. Women love handymen.

There's this man who called to Mrs 39's house to put in a pane of glass for her after the window was broken in by a capricious gust out of Storm Ellen on Tuesday night.

He's an oul' buck and a few years back Mrs 39 dismissed his attentions by saying he "was only fit for holding balls of wool, or wetting the tae".

I called up to the house to see if Mrs 39 and her dog Buble were alright after the big storm.

I got a land.

The oul' buck was there before me and he was wearing dungarees, with a utility belt, the likes of which you might see in a James Bond movie.

The oul' buck was all business.

He took a pencil stub from over his ear. (I suppose he could hardly have taken the stub from under his ear.)

He started to make Xs on the window frame with the pencil, which he licked suggestively, ostensibly to make the graphite marks more visible.

The handyman was wearing glasses that thick if you looked through them from back to front, Mars would be visible on a clear night. The oul' buck wasn't that far away from the president's letter, if you ask me.

But he was game, I'll give him that.

There was a lady who used to come into our pub when I was only a teenager and I overheard her complaining about her amorous husband who was near enough to the 90.

She said: "You can't trust a man until he's at least six weeks dead."

The crafty oul' buck was at the ­foreplay.

Dungarees are a massive turn-on for the women. It's a well-known fact that all women, bar none, regret not having married a handyman.

Then the oul' buck gave Buble a piece of chocolate from the utility belt. Mrs 39 dotes on Buble. The little terrier's tail was too short to wag so he licked the oul' buck's fingers. It's amazing me all day that Nphet hasn't yet banned the licking of fingers by dogs.

So far as I know the giving of the paw is still legal. And I didn't see Buble sanitise.

Mrs 39 looked on, admiringly. She often said Buble was a great judge of character but the truth was Buble would open the front door for a burglar if he threw a Cream Egg in the letterbox.

I began to catastrophise. This is a word used by renowned psychologist Dr Harry Barry and it means fearing the worst.

What if Mrs 39 was dying for the bit of sex now that it has been banned? Isn't it often the case that what we can't have is what we want the most?

The oul' buck had the window fixed up in no time at all. The cunning chippy didn't charge a cent.

What if Mrs 39 disobeyed the Government ban on sex? Where would that leave me? Sacked, that's where. No one would have the slightest interest in a column about a woman who had sex.

Mrs 39 made the tea. The oul' buck brought buns - of course he did - and he didn't so much as drink the cup of tea as slurp it out of the saucer suggestively.

We gave an hour drinking the tea. I wasn't going to leave the house until the oul' buck left.

Finally, after hanging up three pictures, freeing a sink from congealed grease and setting a mouse trap, he had to go the doctor.

Did the oul' buck ask for a prescription for the small blue pill that makes men more virile?

Shuddering I was, with the fright of it.

And as he left, the oul' buck said to Mrs 39, "I'll phone you later."

She never would, would she?