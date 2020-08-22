| 13.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mrs 39 can't have sex now - the Government's banned it and I can't afford to lose this column

Billy Keane

Keane's Kingdom

'What if Mrs 39 was dying for the bit of sex now that it has been banned?' (stock photo) Expand

Close

'What if Mrs 39 was dying for the bit of sex now that it has been banned?' (stock photo)

'What if Mrs 39 was dying for the bit of sex now that it has been banned?' (stock photo)

'What if Mrs 39 was dying for the bit of sex now that it has been banned?' (stock photo)

This will be the end of foreplay in our time," said the woman who hasn't had sex for 39 years, ominously.

"Go on" said I, "tell me more."

Before you read the rest of this piece, I must warn you there is dirty talk.