Motorists are driven by more than convenience

If we want to get people out of their cars, we need to understand why they use them in the first place, writes Geraldine Herbert

Geraldine Herbert Twitter

I was struck recently by a discussion on social media about why the majority of journeys in 2019 were made by car. It was on foot of new figures from the CSO's National Travel Survey that revealed car journeys accounted for almost 74pc of all trips made.

Like most debates around this issue, the proposed solutions tended to veer from frustrating motorists out of their cars to providing safer alternatives for cycling and walking and improving public transport.

Active travel provides overwhelming benefits for health and mental well-being, and the case for investment in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure is compelling. Indeed, each kilometre driven by car costs society around 15c, whereas every kilometre cycled is a 16c gain.

