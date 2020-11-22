I was struck recently by a discussion on social media about why the majority of journeys in 2019 were made by car. It was on foot of new figures from the CSO's National Travel Survey that revealed car journeys accounted for almost 74pc of all trips made.

Like most debates around this issue, the proposed solutions tended to veer from frustrating motorists out of their cars to providing safer alternatives for cycling and walking and improving public transport.

Active travel provides overwhelming benefits for health and mental well-being, and the case for investment in cycling and pedestrian infrastructure is compelling. Indeed, each kilometre driven by car costs society around 15c, whereas every kilometre cycled is a 16c gain.

Improved facilities for cyclists and pedestrians should encourage more carless journeys, but would it really tempt a significant number of motorists to leave the car at home?

Traffic management strategies are generally based on the assumption that people will reconsider their travel choice when car use becomes more expensive or inconvenient.

With this in mind, a host of initiatives to reduce car reliance has been implemented across Europe - ranging from increasing the cost of car ownership by raising parking costs, to congestion charges and general restrictions.

But what fundamentally undermines these measures is that little has been achieved in terms of actually reducing car ownership.

The private car remains the top choice for commuting, as it seems motorists simply put up with the time delays, or pay the extra parking fees or congestion charges.

Even offering free public transport doesn't appear to work. Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, introduced free public transport at the beginning of 2013, but it had little impact on car numbers. This implies that other factors influence the level of car usage as well.

The Netherlands has world-leading, high-quality bicycle infrastructure and yet 60pc of all trips to work are made by car and just a quarter by bicycle. So why, when people have the opportunity to safely cycle, do they still choose a car?

The reason is simple: because people are making longer and longer journeys.

That is not to say that the Dutch model for cycling is not a huge success, but rather it provides insights into the challenges of reducing car usage and suggests that the solution lies in better planning.

When people live near their work, they are not car- dependent.

For older people who have difficulties walking or cycling, driving is often the only option for independent mobility.

Several studies have found that over 90pc of older drivers indicate that giving up driving would restrict their independence and mobility.

It is not only the lack of attractive and feasible transport alternatives to the private car that is the issue.

There is also little doubt that bad policy and poor planning in our cities and towns has increased car dependency.

We need to shift away from patterns of development that make us travel further each year and stop constructing large-scale housing developments designed around car usage.

Instead, such developments should be clustered with good public transport and, where possible, employment. While our town centres empty, we build out-of-town retail parks accessible only by car.

All of these factors have important consequences for travel demand management and explain in part the resistance against policies aimed at reducing car use.

But there is also the often overlooked emotional allure of car ownership.

It's all very well appealing to car drivers as rational decision- makers, but cars are much more than simply a means of getting from A to B.

Car manufacturers have known this for years and focus on something quite different: the emotions and feelings that are evoked by driving.

Advertisements for cars use slogans such as "The power of dreams", "The car you always promised yourself", "There is no substitute" and "Engineered to move the human spirit".

These slogans tap right into the fact that many don't drive because it is necessary to do so, they drive because they love driving.

Cars constitute highly personalised spaces where we can engage with family and friends, listen to music and comfortably isolate ourselves from the outside world.

The Covid crisis has demonstrated a new way of doing things, but it has also further entrenched motorists in their cars.

At a time when we are constantly wary of shared spaces, the privacy and safety afforded by the car takes on new meaning.

This view is not one of despair, but a call for realism. By acknowledging why we make our transport choices, we can better understand which policies may be effective in promoting sustainable transportation.

These strategies should not be aimed at reducing the attractiveness of car use, but rather at increasing the attractiveness of other modes of transport.

Car use is not simply about making journeys the fastest and most convenient way. To lure people away from our cars, we need to acknowledge and address why people drive in the first place.

Maybe the question is not how we get people out of their cars, but rather how do we reduce the time we spend travelling?