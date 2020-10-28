Mother and Baby Homes controversy shows O’Gorman to be a green minister in every way

ONE of the more difficult elements of being in a coalition government is being forced to atone for the mistakes of your one-time political rivals. It’s difficult enough for TDs when one of their own makes a hames of something or becomes embroiled in a controversy and they have to make excuses for them on their local radio station.

But when it’s not one of their own it is even more difficult. There was a noticeable absence of Government TDs on the national airwaves yesterday as the Mother and Baby Homes controversy rumbled into its second week.

Over the weekend, there was an attempt by a few Government TDs to calm the waters after days of emotional debate as the controversial bill passed through the House of the Oireachtas.