Mother and baby homes are not a distant Ireland, they are in living memory and the State’s conscience is not yet clear

Amid the pages of the harrowing Mother and Baby Homes report, two things stand out: the deaths and the complacency.

As the report makes clear, mother and baby homes were not set up to save the lives of the children of unmarried mothers. In fact, children born in those grim institutions had a significantly reduced chance of survival.

The infant mortality rate in Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork, at its peak in 1943, reached 75pc.

Three out of every four children born there that year perished within 12 months. By contrast, it has been estimated that 85pc of those incarcerated in the most notorious concentration camp in human history, Auschwitz, perished.

Auschwitz was a death camp set up with the express purpose of exterminating those who were imprisoned there.

In Ireland, we managed to nearly match its gruesome genocidal tally when it came to the deaths of vulnerable children who had one overriding debility. They were born into an austere society that viewed them as impure and profane.

Bessborough was the worst, but other institutions had similarly shocking mortality rates.

In the Bethany Home in Dublin, 62pc of children born there in 1943 died. In Sean Ross mother and baby home in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, the mortality rate reached a peak of 50pc.

Blame for the callous and shameful treatment of women and children cannot be lumped solely at the feet of the Catholic Church.

Bessborough may have been owned and operated by a religious order, the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, but the dire fate of these children was not a secret.

“Even though all the relevant authorities – the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, the Cork county manager, the Cork board of assistance and the Department of Local Government and Public Health (DLGPH) – were aware of the high infant mortality rate in Bessborough, no concrete steps were taken to address it,” notes the report.

A number of female inspectors in the DLGPH tried to sound the alarm. In particular, one inspector’s name, Alice Litster, peppers the report. She was an inspector between 1922 and 1957 and assiduously documented her serious concerns with mother and baby homes, including distressing mortality rates, throughout her tenure.

However, her appeals fell on deaf ears.

Nobody, in a position of authority, in local authorities, the church or the government acted to improve the lives, or prospects, of the unfortunate residents in these institutions.

In fact, the report notes the primary concern of the Department was not the safety of the women and children but rather the cost of their upkeep.

Society, too, turned a blind eye. Maternity units were set up in these homes because unmarried mothers were not welcome in county hospitals.

Galway County Council, for instance, banned them from the local hospital as their mere presence deterred “respectable” married women from giving birth at the facility.

Throughout the 3,000-page report, not a scintilla of evidence could be found to show an iota of public concern about the conditions in these homes or the appalling mortality rates among the children born there.

The authors of the report could also find no evidence that unmarried mothers were ever discussed at cabinet during the first 50 years after independence, despite successive governments being made aware of the deplorable conditions in these institutions throughout that time.

Ireland, as a society, was happy to lock these women and children up, away from prying eyes. Nobody cared what went on behind the high walls and closed doors of these imposing buildings.

Those lucky enough to make it out alive were rewarded with taunts and disdain. Many were unable to speak about their experiences for many decades.

The report is a sickening indictment of an Ireland in which religiosity trumped empathy and piety trumped compassion.

As unmarried mothers were shunned and children died, or were fostered and adopted, the fathers of those children simply got on with their lives – free of responsibility and devoid of stigma.

This is not a dim and distant Ireland, lost in the mists of time. It exists in living memory. The last of these institutions was closed in 1998, just 23 years ago.

As Micheál Martin rises to his feet in the Dáil today, to give what will undoubtedly be a heartfelt apology, he should remember the State’s conscience is not yet clear.

Mother and baby homes may have closed, but the State is still institutionalising thousands of men, women and children in the direct provision system.

Meanwhile, lone-parent families remain the most disadvantaged in the country.

It is actions, not words, that prove the worth of an apology. The State has much to do to demonstrate it is truly sorry.