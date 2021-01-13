| 7.1°C Dublin

Mother and baby homes are not a distant Ireland, they are in living memory and the State’s conscience is not yet clear

Colette Browne

A memorial plot in the grounds of Bessborough House in Blackrock, Cork Expand

Amid the pages of the harrowing Mother and Baby Homes report, two things stand out: the deaths and the complacency.

As the report makes clear, mother and baby homes were not set up to save the lives of the children of unmarried mothers. In fact, children born in those grim institutions had a significantly reduced chance of survival.

The infant mortality rate in Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork, at its peak in 1943, reached 75pc.

