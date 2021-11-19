Most vulnerable left to burn the candle at both ends as energy price hikes hit home

Will candlelight be making a comeback this winter? I don’t mean those fancy scented candles used to create atmosphere, but the functional version bought in bulk that people once relied on to see.

Hardly a day seems to pass without an email pinging in, or a letter dropping on the mat, informing us about a price rise. Generally, the service provider is apologetic and quick to say the increase was kept to a bare minimum. But there is no sugar-coating the pill that less money is lining our pockets, even before energy use steps up as we move into the darkest, coldest months. The weather has been mild so far, but we can’t rely on that.

When the cost of something multiplies, so does the Vat linked to it, feeding into the bill. The Government’s tax take is doing quite nicely, even as consumers struggle to pay for necessities such as heating and lighting.

There was a time when many of us lived in homes where only the room in use by a family was kept lit and heated. Upstairs in our house was Baltic. Even downstairs, if any of us were cold we were told to put on a jumper. Sockets were few and far between because people didn’t have the electric appliances we rely on today, from toasters to microwaves to coffee makers. We laugh now at the memory of our distraught parents wailing “Who left the immersion on?”, but household incomes didn’t have much wriggle room.

Times seem to have changed dramatically – but have they?

We congratulate ourselves on our flaithiúlach energy use, from power showers to homes heated to T-shirt-wearing levels in midwinter. We are accustomed to consumption, and habits are hard to change.

Equally, some people increasingly feel uneasy about this hedonism. For me, old habits ingrained in childhood die hard – I still go around the house switching off unnecessary lights. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth was known for doing the same. But there’s a material difference between trying not to be wasteful and being unable to afford sufficient light and heat for your home.

That’s the situation looming for a number of people dreading this winter – and not just because of a possible lockdown, rising Covid cases or bulging hospitals. They’re wondering how to pay their soaring utility bills, with electricity and gas set to rise by between €500 and €800 this year. Turning down the thermostat a notch or two won’t solve their affordability problem.

In the recent Budget, a carbon tax hike was applied to disincentivise people from its use. While the Government did raise the fuel allowance, not everyone qualifies, so even those on middle incomes are going to be hard hit this winter.

That said, increases don’t impact on all households equally – a low-income home is affected disproportionately. When the price of essentials climbs, those with little end up with less.

Let’s face it, we all have to heat and light our homes. The Society of St Vincent de Paul says Ireland already has the fourth-highest electricity prices in Europe.

But consider the households already struggling to make ends meet because of reduced earnings due to the pandemic. Price rises compound pressures here. We’ve heard a lot about savers squirrelling away funds over the past year or two – some people have had rather a good lockdown – but that doesn’t apply to everyone.

Inflation is running at 5pc – on a scale with the Celtic Tiger years – but current rises are well above inflation rates in a number of cases. It’s part of a global energy issue. Europe, highly dependent on imported gas and oil, is seeing wholesale energy prices jump, and there are warnings of rolling blackouts if a lengthy cold snap happens. But the impact of inflation is felt most keenly among the poor, and it ratchets up inequality.

Consider the 12-month increase for the following: natural gas is up by just under 24pc; home heating oil is up – deep breath – by just under 71pc; solid fuels are up just over 7pc; petrol is up more than 21pc; diesel is up more than 25pc; and electricity is up more than 15pc. These figures are drawn from the October inflation figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The chairman of the Consumers Association, Michael Kilcoyne, has called on the Government to reduce Vat on utility bills and other services. “They could cut the Vat rate of 13.5pc to 9pc for the hospitality sector so they should do it for consumers,” he said recently. Hard to disagree.

Increases are not limited to energy suppliers. Other service providers have raised their prices. The other day, I had a note in the post about higher bills of just under 5pc from Panda Recycling, the largest waste company in the State. I note its parent company has been enjoying healthy earnings – Beauparc Utilities saw its pre-tax profits increase by 23.5pc last year.

It’s true that clothing and footwear have fallen by just over 2pc, but that was due to the sales. In any case, there are always cheaper options in the clothing market, but there’s little wriggle room when it comes to filling a tank with petrol or diesel, even if you keep an eye on forecourt prices. It costs €100 to fill the average car.

Petrol and diesel are inelastic items because for many people there are no substitutes. Not everyone can reach work by public transport, or use it to get their children to school. The search for an affordable home often forces people to live in more remote areas not well served by public transport, while the elderly can’t carpool for hospital appointments or stand for long periods at bus stops. Besides, in the era of Covid, many older and vulnerable people are nervous about using public transport.

Some people are rostered for shifts or do night work, which also mitigates against the public transport option. An argument is being made that we should all be pivoting toward electric cars, but the cheapest one on the market is €27,000 new – after the government grant – and the second-hand market has few for sale.

Something else worth considering: everything that gobbles up disposable income means less savings are available to put toward buying a home. Inflation is yet another factor that will lock people out of property ownership.

Central banks say inflation will be temporary and market forces will minimise it, but temporary can drag on. Meanwhile, those on lower pay scales are most vulnerable to inflation and already find their incomes reduced in real terms. Without intervention, inequality will widen, but targeted Vat reductions are one way of hindering an unpalatable trend.