Most of us love Ireland – but it refuses to love us back

There’s one scene in the film Brooklyn that always makes me cry. Eilis, played by Saoirse Ronan, is leaving on a boat to New York and tearily waves goodbye to her mother, her sister and her Ireland.

On the rare times I find myself on an Aer Lingus flight to America, I often feel like Eilis. I drink my gin and tonic with a forlorn stare and say how desperate it is that I must leave my native home for pastures new even though I’ll be back home in about five days.

Whether or not you think like I do, that scene is poignant. You can’t help but brood about all those we bid farewell to in the 1950s.

All young, naive, fearful and full of hope for something better. Then you remember we have done it again and again, in every decade since.

And the latest iteration of Éire we live in is no different. My best friend leaves for Australia on Monday. Another comrade leaves in February. The conveyor belt is almost full and moving quickly.

Over Christmas, I met many returnees who were overjoyed to be home, secretly dreading the flight back but all resolute in their decision to leave.

Not one of them had one particular reason for this comprehension. It was a mix of better jobs, weather and lifestyles.

One acquaintance who is currently in Australia told me that with so many Irish people walking around, it feels like home.

Except over there you get paid more and you can feel the heat. Without knowing you personally, I can guess that at least one young person in your life is questioning their future here.

They are cross checking flights and bank accounts and asking around for advice. They are staring at this country in the face and looking for any signs of life.

Because I do it too. We are all standing at a crossroads. Do we stay or do we go? In a lot of ways the pandemic glossed over some cracks.

People returned during lockdowns and a buzz was ignited for the future. We could stay here, we thought.

Then the same issues started seeping through. Rent prices are still nothing short of ridiculous. I have heard of too many people paying €1,000 for a single room in a cramped shared house in Dublin.

I like the city as much as the next person, but it isn’t worth that price. Ireland currently has the fifth cheapest mortgage in the eurozone and lending rules have eased.

This all sounds dandy, but how can anyone pile together a deposit if the majority of your income is going into a landlord’s bank account.

Meanwhile, our nightlife is emptying out quicker than a bottle of Moet & Chandon during the Celtic Tiger.

There is only one nightclub currently operating in north Kerry. Ballybunion – once known as a spot for a late night excursion for local youths – doesn’t even have one anymore.

This after hours conundrum is present even in our capital, which should be a hotbed of nighttime raves. The problem was highlighted by many on social media during Christmas.

They said Dublin was dead or there wasn’t any suitable establishment opened past midnight. For a country to remain youthful, the night must be a priority.

By the sounds of it, the outlook seems tragic, but it isn’t. I’m still here and so are many others.

We still have jobs. We still wake up hungover on the weekends.

We still love the people and the humour and the Irish way. We love the scenery and our beaches on a rare hot day.

We love the mesh of four seasons in 24 hours even though we complain about it in the same breath. And it’s because Ireland is home. It’s where family is, whether biological or chosen.

It’s where you are formed. The probability is we’d pick one great day here over a score of average ones elsewhere.

But eventually, my generation will come to a fork in the road. At some point, we’ll want to own a house. We’ll want the garden flowers and financial security.

Ireland is a country so loved by its own people, but often, it refuses to love us back.

By next year, I hope the mad rush ends. Maybe by then the prospects will be different.

Until then, however, they’ll go. And another Eilis will set sail today with tears in her eyes. Waving goodbye to home.