Country singer Nathan Carter failed to understand Covid restrictions before a birthday barbecue in Fermanagh – and who can blame him, given even those responsible for the legislation find it hard to follow?

Coronavirus regulations have been amended so many occasions, even Public Prosecution Service has described the rules as “difficult to navigate” and at times “inconsistent”.

If that’s the take of Northern Ireland’s principal prosecuting authority, forgive me for not being surprised a country singer got it wrong after he decided to hold a party at his luxury Lisbellaw home.