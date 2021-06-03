Premium
Country singer Nathan Carter failed to understand Covid restrictions before a birthday barbecue in Fermanagh – and who can blame him, given even those responsible for the legislation find it hard to follow?
Coronavirus regulations have been amended so many occasions, even Public Prosecution Service has described the rules as “difficult to navigate” and at times “inconsistent”.
If that’s the take of Northern Ireland’s principal prosecuting authority, forgive me for not being surprised a country singer got it wrong after he decided to hold a party at his luxury Lisbellaw home.
I’d hazard a guess Nathan Carter’s 50 guests were spread out across his probably substantial garden and while it’s a shame the police were forced to attend, I can think of numerous similar events where restrictions have also been breached but flew under the radar.
Last year, such a gathering would have been outrageous whether it was within the restrictions or not. It was then we were bandying about phrases like “in the spirit of things” and would have been very happy to nail Nathan and his wagon wheel against the wall for such an event.
To be honest, that spirit has for many disappeared and while I won’t be hopping on a plane anytime soon, I along with many others am very eager to gather outside when the transmission rate is so low.
If we’re honest, who among us hasn’t broken, bent or misunderstood the regulations and recommendations on more than one occasion – although most of don’t have a big enough garden to accommodate 50 people?
The evidence is all over social media where I can see birthday parties, hen and stag dos and baby showers going ahead, along with the worst Covid sin of all, people openly hugging each other.
The lack of outrage over Nathan’s party is surely a sign we, and that includes our politicians, are all so fed up we’re only too eager to attend barbecues, go out for a meal inside a restaurant or even attend local music festivals this summer.
Nathan owned up and apologised straight away, something we can all respect when many deny they have broken restrictions despite blatant evidence to the contrary.
We’ve all become virologists and medical experts over the past year but one thing we’re not is infallible and if we’re honest, we don’t really want to break Nathan Carter on the wagon wheel - do we?