More refugees can and should be accommodated in the richer parts of Dublin

Anytime I’ve ventured over to the bleak “Ireland is full” side of social media, it has sent me to despair. But amid all the paranoia and the fear, the shocking credulousness that is enjoyed by some of the most outlandish lies, and the cruel way that the fortunes of some refugees are being mocked and derided, I was uncomfortable to find myself sympathising with one increasingly popular far-right argument.

In areas like Ballymun, Finglas and East Wall — where demonstrators have agitated against emergency accommodation for refugees — it has been suggested that a powerful elite is expecting working-class communities to support the kind of accommodation centres that would never be tolerated in leafier, wealthier parts of Dublin. I do not believe that the State has fortressed south Co Dublin from the effects of our creaking and overwhelmed asylum accommodation system, nor do I believe that wealthy people are more inclined to be unfeeling toward refugees, in much the same way that I don’t think that working-class people are naturally more gullible and malleable to far-right misinformation. But I do think it can’t be disputed that, when considering Dublin alone, it is clear that more emergency accommodation has been set up in poorer areas than richer ones.

Figures compiled this week by Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon show this quite plainly: more than 3,000 Ukrainian refugees and IPAS applicants are currently living in Dublin 24, with just around 50 in Dublin 6. This has proven a dream for racist agitators, who try to argue that when certain politicians or commentators condemn anti-refugee demonstrations — particularly the violent, troubling ones — they are doing so from a position of pious hypocrisy; expecting others to accede to things in their community that they themselves would never bear.

The charge has been made that poorer people have to take to the streets if they are objecting to refugee accommodation, while richer people are able to take it to the courts

So why are more refugees ending up living in poorer parts of Dublin than richer ones? I tried to find out from the Government, but nobody really wanted to talk to me about it on the record. (I think there was some reluctance to indulge what are perceived as far-right talking points.) Off the record, some sources were unequivocal: refugees are being placed where accommodation is available, and the refugee accommodation crisis is at such a scale now that any and all accommodation in any and all parts of the country will be considered. There are also other factors to consider, including the possibility that accommodation in certain areas may cost the State more.

But it has also been pointed out that there have been times when proposals to house asylum seekers in affluent areas have been killed by judicial reviews. The charge has been made that poorer people have to take to the streets if they are objecting to refugee accommodation, while richer people are able to take it to the courts. And the long-idle former Jurys hotel in Ballsbridge has almost become a far-right meme, so often has it been invoked as an example of the perceived classist hypocrisy of when and how refugees should be accommodated. Following proposals last year to use the hotel to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, the owner said that the property was “uninhabitable”. But could the same argument not have been made about an old factory or a warehouse on the north side, both of which were eventually deemed appropriate accommodation centres in East Wall and Finglas?

I appreciate that this entire issue makes a lot of people nervous and uncomfortable, because they don’t want to give life to the notion that refugees are a burden. But we don’t have the time to tie ourselves in ideological knots about whether or not this is a problematic discussion. Because the concern is actually not a fear that the State is exploiting working-class communities, it’s the fact that the far-right is.

The far-right will always tell lies, but use an element of the truth. So the genuine socio-economic issues that affect people in working-class areas can and have been exploited by racists. While observers have been concerned that protests have targeted refugees themselves, I think that, actually, a lot of protesters genuinely feel they are demonstrating against the Government. And if an anti-migrant demonstration is framed as an opportunity to voice your dissatisfaction with the Government, there are plenty of people in poorer areas who have very good reason to appreciate the opportunity to tell the powers that be what they think of them.

Politicians make decisions all the time based on how people perceive things to be, which can often be quite different to how they actually are. If there is a common perception out there that the wealthiest parts of the country are exempt from having emergency accommodation centres foisted upon them by the State, that should be corrected — maybe even over-corrected. Not because asylum seekers are a burden which must be shared equally between all of us, but because the social costs of allowing the far-right even one argument that has the veneer of the truth is not worth it. More refugees can and should be accommodated in the richer parts of Dublin.