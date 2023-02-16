| 8.4°C Dublin

More refugees can and should be accommodated in the richer parts of Dublin

Ellen Coyne

The long-idle former Jurys hotel in Ballsbridge has almost become a far-right meme Expand

Anytime I’ve ventured over to the bleak “Ireland is full” side of social media, it has sent me to despair. But amid all the paranoia and the fear, the shocking credulousness that is enjoyed by some of the most outlandish lies, and the cruel way that the fortunes of some refugees are being mocked and derided, I was uncomfortable to find myself sympathising with one increasingly popular far-right argument.

In areas like Ballymun, Finglas and East Wall — where demonstrators have agitated against emergency accommodation for refugees — it has been suggested that a powerful elite is expecting working-class communities to support the kind of accommodation centres that would never be tolerated in leafier, wealthier parts of Dublin. I do not believe that the State has fortressed south Co Dublin from the effects of our creaking and overwhelmed asylum accommodation system, nor do I believe that wealthy people are more inclined to be unfeeling toward refugees, in much the same way that I don’t think that working-class people are naturally more gullible and malleable to far-right misinformation. But I do think it can’t be disputed that, when considering Dublin alone, it is clear that more emergency accommodation has been set up in poorer areas than richer ones.

