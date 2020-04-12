| 7.7°C Dublin

More politicians want to be back-seat drivers than at the wheel in time of crisis

John Downing

In the spotlight: There will be a lot of focus on the Green Party and it&rsquo;s 12 TDs this week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Hard to resist raiding the 'Old Jokes' Home', as government-making talks drone on, and on, and then on again. Our venerable joke, logged in the 1960s, has it that a Garda patrol arrives to find a car embedded in a telegraph pole with four drunks sitting in the back seat.

Garda: "Right, which of ye was drivin'?" Drunken chorus: "None of us, guard. Sure, can't ye see we're all in the back seat."

That absurd scene could be from Leinster House April 2020 - assuming we could get all 160 TDs into the gaff together under more normal non-coronavirus circumstances.