More politicians want to be back-seat drivers than at the wheel in time of crisis

Hard to resist raiding the 'Old Jokes' Home', as government-making talks drone on, and on, and then on again. Our venerable joke, logged in the 1960s, has it that a Garda patrol arrives to find a car embedded in a telegraph pole with four drunks sitting in the back seat.

Garda: "Right, which of ye was drivin'?" Drunken chorus: "None of us, guard. Sure, can't ye see we're all in the back seat."

That absurd scene could be from Leinster House April 2020 - assuming we could get all 160 TDs into the gaff together under more normal non-coronavirus circumstances.

The fact is there are more TDs who want to sit in for a bout of back-seat driving than want a turn at the steering wheel of state.

Everything - even two months, five days, and counting, of coalition talks - eventually draws to a close, one way or another. Alas, in this case we might be facing another six weeks of haggling.

But do stay with us, especially those of you who are not always wild about politics. Two very important things are about to come to a head here this very week.

First, is that we are about to see confirmation of the coming together of the two big political beasts of Irish politics - Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael - who have dominated our public, and too often private, lives for the guts of a century.

The odd sidebar here is that this seismic event would have merited acre upon acre of news coverage only a couple of years ago but now risks passing with minimal comment.

Yes, it remains a remarkable occurrence for which political historians have sharpened their pencils. But the full import of this development risks being somewhat dialled down by a question more immediate to the business of coalition formation.

This is the question of which of the other political elements thrown up by the most inconclusive general election since 1948 will accept a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael draft document to forge a credible and durable coalition in a time of uncertainty?

We are talking about a requirement for 80-plus TDs to sustain a government. And Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can muster just 72 Dáil seats between them. Thus, the focus falls this week upon the Green Party with its 12 TDs, and Labour and the Social Democrats with six TDs each.

Beyond that, there is an abundance of Independent TDs, from the 21 returned on February 8, to provide insurance numbers for any emerging government.

All three smaller parties have affirmed their extreme reluctance about returning the "old political firms" - this time in combination - to government. All three, but especially the Greens, have been upbraided and reminded of the "national interest" during the coronavirus crisis.

Now, whenever you hear tell of the "national interest" in political discourse, you should reach for your metaphorical revolver. Down the years the national interest has been bent, twisted, traduced, and twisted backwards, to excuse all sorts of political gahootery, from venal self- interest, to events which were just happenstance, right down to downright criminal political actions.

Often, it meant one party's interest, and more usually given our history, that one party was Fianna Fáil. This time, what we are told is that the national interest just might amount to being the interest of two parties.

So, here's an advice to one and all: be sparing in your invocations of the "national interest", especially amid a dire crisis which can be availed to cover a multitude of political sins.

The reality is Irish unemployment has increased four-fold in five weeks; a hefty national deficit will replace an expected surplus; already considerable long-term debt will increase dramatically. Any new government will face immediate tough decisions which have to be unpopular, however justified and well explained.

From a multitude of issues, let's just pluck two. People out of work due to coronavirus get €350 per week - others on the dole get €203. As this drags on, and it becomes unsustainable, who is going to say it's time to cut back?

Then there's the emergency merger of health services public and private. As the crisis recedes, what about explaining the return to the health insurance holders' right to queue-jump? No, this next government cannot be popular.

Realpolitik will serve us much better in finding a tenable and durable government. Let's recall the Labour Party, which is older than this State, has paid a price for joining nine coalitions between 1948 and 2011. Historically, it recovered lost ground over two elections after being punished each time by voters.

After near annihilation in the February 2016 General Election, Labour found its space occupied by Sinn Féin and groups taking a more noisy leftist stance.

It is showing few signs of making its way back to the mainstream. Members are entitled to ask themselves: will a definitive Labour wipe-out after another coalition in the "national coronavirus interest" really help anyone?

The Green Party's story involves a very recent revival of fortunes. It is entitled to demand extremely tough conditions for a coalition. The same can be said for the recently formed Social Democrats.

History teaches us that few political good deeds, even those done in the national interest, go unpunished by voters at the next election.

Politics is the toughest of all trades, government the toughest part of politics. Voters must realise that there are no easy remedies - ever.