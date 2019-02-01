Monica Hesse: 'Why do we judge love life of women differently to that of powerful men?'

The collective consciousness has been raised, and so we'll begin by . . . excavating one of the candidate's decades-old love life? Sigh.

The candidate in question is Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, whose past relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown was confirmed for the national media when Brown published an op-ed: Yes, they'd dated. And, yes, he "may have influenced her career" by appointing her to two commissions. But then again, he'd boosted the careers of a lot of people, he wrote. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Governor Gavin Newsom were examples.

Kamala Harris? She was unique, Brown claimed, only in that "After I helped her, [she] sent word that I would be indicted if I 'so much as jaywalked' while she was DA".

The two things were separate, according to Brown. 1) They dated. 2) He helped her career. The latter didn't have anything to do with the former.

Whether you believe that probably depends on whether you believe one can separate someone's professional qualifications from their dinner companionship. Plenty of critics did not believe this was possible. "Hey @KamalaHarris given that you're so vocal about the #MeToo movement, what are your thoughts on sleeping your way to the top of your political career?" queried right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren in a representative tweet.

Is this just politics as usual? Is this just politics for women? Politics for men and women who knew Willie Brown - whose career was dogged by accusations of patronage?

Plenty of us have, after all, spent an awful lot of time discussing Bill Clinton's willie, and Anthony Weiner's wiener.

It's not that we don't talk about the sexual predilections of male candidates, but we do talk about them in a different way. We talk about men abusing power. We talk about women not even deserving power.

The distinction matters because the conversation isn't really about sex, it's about legitimacy. It's about who we think has earned the right to be successful and what criteria we'll invent and who we'll apply it to.

"Maybe we should stop accusing women of 'sleeping their way' to the top," Erin Gloria Ryan wrote in 'The Daily Beast' in 2017. "Maybe because men have been the ones sleeping women to the middle and bottom."

Ryan was talking specifically about women in the entertainment industry whose reputations were stained by Harvey Weinstein's predation, but the application is more general, and the pattern is often the same. A talented woman dates a powerful man, and from then on, whether the relationship lasted two decades or two months, her success will be traced back to that man as if her own hard work was less important than his cameo appearance in her life - as if she were actually the cameo in her own story.

Google the hideous phrase "Women who slept their way to the top" and encounter a series of chipper lists and poisonous speculations. Chelsea Handler was accused of launching her career via a relationship with Comcast executive Ted Harbert - though, of course, her career had already been launched. She had had acting roles and appearances on 'The Tonight Show' before they even met.

