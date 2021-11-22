| 1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Momentous encounter with curlew could be my last – shame on us

John Daly

The curlew population here has been dwindling for decades with numbers down from 5,000 in the 1980s to an all-time low of less than 100 breeding pairs today. Photo: Abi Warner Expand

Close

The curlew population here has been dwindling for decades with numbers down from 5,000 in the 1980s to an all-time low of less than 100 breeding pairs today. Photo: Abi Warner

The curlew population here has been dwindling for decades with numbers down from 5,000 in the 1980s to an all-time low of less than 100 breeding pairs today. Photo: Abi Warner

The curlew population here has been dwindling for decades with numbers down from 5,000 in the 1980s to an all-time low of less than 100 breeding pairs today. Photo: Abi Warner

As dawn broke over the distant end of Rossbeigh beach, I was alone in a magical world.

A faint sun glow on the farthest horizon, the tide breaking gently on rippled sand, and the hazy outline of Dingle on the neighbouring peninsula.

Most Watched

Privacy