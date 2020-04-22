| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Moment of truth' for EU as 'sinners' in the south bid to change narrative around Eurobonds

Kathleen McNamara


Lockdown: Children play tennis on a deserted street in Paris. Photo: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT/ AFP/via Getty Images Expand

Close

Lockdown: Children play tennis on a deserted street in Paris. Photo: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT/ AFP/via Getty Images

Lockdown: Children play tennis on a deserted street in Paris. Photo: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT/ AFP/via Getty Images

AFP via Getty Images

Lockdown: Children play tennis on a deserted street in Paris. Photo: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT/ AFP/via Getty Images

European leaders will convene via video conference for a European Union summit today.

It's a big one. They will discuss proposals to co-operate on dealing with the economic and financial fallout of a pandemic that has hit its 27 member countries in strikingly unequal ways, with southern Europe suffering the lion's share of coronavirus deaths.

The result of this meeting may well be a defining moment for the future of the EU itself. Indeed, Emmanuel Macron, France's president, has called it Europe's "moment of truth".

Related Content