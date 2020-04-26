| 7.4°C Dublin

Mom-in-Chief can fix it for Sleepy Joe

John Daly

 

What Biden needs is an articulate progressive on the outside, and a steely hard-knuckle street fighter on the inside. Photo: Reuters/Scott Morgan -/File Photo Expand

REUTERS

Biden is toast. Punched, pummelled, pounded before he even gets out of the blocks.

At least that's how it looked when he won the Democratic race to challenge the present White House incumbent. A 77-year-old slugger grasping the ropes against the low-blow jabs of an opponent brimming with dirty tricks - no contest, game over.

Such was my sad assertion of the US election - until the hottest power couple on the planet entered the fray.