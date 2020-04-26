Mom-in-Chief can fix it for Sleepy Joe

Biden is toast. Punched, pummelled, pounded before he even gets out of the blocks.

At least that's how it looked when he won the Democratic race to challenge the present White House incumbent. A 77-year-old slugger grasping the ropes against the low-blow jabs of an opponent brimming with dirty tricks - no contest, game over.

Such was my sad assertion of the US election - until the hottest power couple on the planet entered the fray.

Now 'Sleepy Joe' has Barack and Michelle Obama's backing, the odds are looking a lot better. Indeed, if the cards fall the right way, Biden could transform from somnolent no-hoper to a triumphant Ali rope-a-doper next November.

It all comes down to his choice of vice president, a decision capable of transforming him from elderly wannabe into a vibrant political Lazarus. Having already promised to pick a female running mate, those who see Biden opting for one his defeated Democratic rivals - Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez - are missing the bigger picture. Each has intelligence and grit, no doubt, but are they capable of grabbing a hefty slice of the Trump base? Hardly.

What Biden needs is an articulate progressive on the outside, and a steely hard-knuckle street fighter on the inside. Both come wrapped in a package called Michelle.

"When you've worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you," she said during the 2012 campaign. "You reach back and you give other folks the same chances that helped you succeed."

Such words are the wand to magic the wavering African-American vote back to its traditional Democratic roots. "Am I good enough?" she asks rhetorically in her mega-selling memoir 'Becoming'. "Yes I am."

She may lack the political experience of Hillary Clinton, but excels as the brains behind Barack - who made them the most attractive couple to inhabit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the modern era.

Her husband might forever be remembered for his rousing call to arms - "Yes we can!" - but it was the First Lady who won the hearts and minds: "Success isn't about how much money you make, it's about the difference you make in people's lives."

And helping Sleepy Joe get his feet under the Oval Office table by winning back Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania could be just the beginning. Come 2024, when Biden is 82, the woman the secret service dubbed 'Mom-in-Chief' will be 60 - the perfect age to break the ultimate glass ceiling. A new dawn in American politics - the perfect antidote to the current virus of fake news.

Be afraid, Donny, be very afraid.

Waking to the rhythm

With Hollywood laptops already polishing the Covid-19 dramas we'll all be watching on Netflix by Christmas, music has been the first to chart the ravages of the disease.

The Rolling Stones give corona their trademark bluesy licks on 'Living In A Ghost Town', while Norah Jones evokes the world's sorrow in 'How I Weep'. My favourite, though, is Kelly Rowland's 'Coffee' and her demand for an extra pick me up in the morning: "Before you go to work/I need you to go to work

"I know we just woke up/I know you gotta go

"I know you need the stress relief/Before we both get dressed to leave

"I want you to try this recipe."

Oh yeah...

Future proof

Think things are tricky now? Consider the leaders of 2040 - a generation home-schooled by alcoholics...