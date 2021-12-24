| 2.6°C Dublin

Modern Morals: My friend's given me a fancy pestle and mortar for Christmas but I’ll never use it. Is it bad manners to regift it?

Katie Byrne

Katie Byrne answers your ethical dilemmas

Make sure there's six degrees of separation between the giver and the receiver Expand

Question: A good friend of mine got me a marble pestle and mortar for Christmas.

I know it was an expensive gift, but I just can’t see myself using it. Also, this is the third time someone has bought me a pestle and mortar as a gift and they’re stacking up in my shed.

