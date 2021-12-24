Modern Morals: My friend's given me a fancy pestle and mortar for Christmas but I’ll never use it. Is it bad manners to regift it?

Question: A good friend of mine got me a marble pestle and mortar for Christmas.

I know it was an expensive gift, but I just can’t see myself using it. Also, this is the third time someone has bought me a pestle and mortar as a gift and they’re stacking up in my shed.

My friend said she’d give me the gift receipt, but I made such a fuss out of the present when she gave it to me, I’d feel like a fake if I turned around now and told her I didn’t want it.

I’m thinking of regifting it to another good friend instead. I know she’d like it and she’ll use it.

I can hardly tell the friend who gave it to me that I’m giving it to someone else, but perhaps I should tell the friend I’m thinking of giving it to that I’m passing it on?

Answer: Disappointing gifts are part and parcel of the festive season. People can misread our taste — or miss the mark entirely.

I have a friend who’s received the exact same gift from a well-meaning aunt for the last 10 years or so. Like you, she has no particular interest in this object, but she responded so enthusiastically the first time she was given this gift that her aunt must have assumed she had hit the sweet spot.

I can understand the predicament you’re in. You don’t want waste to build up in your home and you don’t want to contribute to the hundreds of millions of tons of unwanted Christmas gifts that end up in landfill every year. But is that a legitimate enough reason for regifting?

I shared your dilemma with Dr Sarah Miller, CEO of Dublin’s Rediscovery Centre. She understands how delicate a subject regifting can be, but she ultimately believes that even “small behavioural shifts” towards regifting and second-hand retail could make a big impact on climate action ambitions.

“In a sustainable and circular economy, regifting is inherently sensible and there are many environmental and social reasons to support it,” she says.

“Any activity that reduces unnecessary waste and overconsumption is sure to be a big hit, however it appears that the art of regifting is still in its infancy in Ireland.”

She also makes the point that not all gifts are created equal. On one hand, we have generic bottles of wine, scented candles and, as Sarah hilariously puts it, “the box of Roses that makes its way around the neighbourhood”.

On the other hand, we have thoughtful, meaningful, personalised gifts. The gift-giver might have missed the mark, but we shouldn’t discount the time and energy they put into their present and the excitement they probably felt just before they presented it to you.

The gift you’re considering regifting is in the second category. Your friend clearly put some thought into it and her feelings might get hurt if she discovers that it isn’t taking pride of place on your kitchen countertop, or worse, that it’s in someone else’s kitchen.

Whatever you decide to do, you need to approach it with tact and consideration. On that note, I shared your dilemma with Therese McCullagh-Melia of The Etiquette Academy of Ireland.

Like Sarah, she thinks regifting makes a lot of sense from an environmental standpoint. However, she says there are a few rules that regifters should keep in mind.

The first is there should always be “six degrees of separation” between the giver and the receiver. It sounds simple enough, but this particular piece of advice needs to be thought through properly.

Is there a possibility that these people follow one another on social media? What are the chances of them becoming friendly in the future (birds of a feather and all that)? Likewise, make sure there are no notes or cards included.

“There’s nothing worse than receiving a gift with a card saying, ‘I just knew you would love this, Anne!’ when, in fact, you have gifted it to Wendy,” Therese says.

The giver and receiver should never know the gift has been passed on, she adds, and it’s equally important not to brag about it to your other friends. “It will only make them suspicious when they receive presents from you,” she says.

Regifting is wonderful in theory but, come the moment, it can be extremely difficult to look into someone’s eyes and pass off a gift as something you carefully selected just for them.

I have no shame in regifting and that’s because I always do it with full and frank disclosure.

From my point of view, it’s OK not to tell the gift-giver if you’re ultimately thinking about the greater good of sustainability and waste prevention, but why not tell the receiver?

Or to put it another way, why would you blatantly lie to a good friend in the name of cutting costs?

If this is a dear friend, she deserves your time, your thought and, yes, your money. In other words, she deserves to be more than an afterthought.