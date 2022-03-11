Modern Morals: I feel pressure to become a carer for my abusive, sick mother

Question: I decided to cut ties with my mother four years ago. After years of therapy, I began to understand that she is an emotionally and physically abusive narcissist who is incapable of loving others. I knew it was better for my health and the health of my own children to have no contact with her.

I felt so much better in myself when I made the decision, but now, years later, the situation has changed dramatically. My mother has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of cancer and she needs someone to be her caregiver. My sister lives abroad or, as she says, “as far away from our mother as possible”. We have no other siblings.

My aunties and uncles are guilt-tripping me and telling me I need to step up to the plate, but I don’t know if I can. I’ve spent years healing from the trauma of my childhood and I don’t want to get retriggered. What should I do?

Answer: It sounds like you’re dealing with a lot of difficult feelings — some of them old and familiar, some of them new and, perhaps, harder to name.

You’re navigating the role reversal that occurs when a child becomes a caregiver. At the same time, you’re asking why you should care for a parent who didn’t take care of you.

I shared your dilemma with several experts and they all noted how hard it is to cut the ties that bind, and how brave it was for you to do so.

You have “worked hard therapeutically” to gain an understanding of the impact your mum had on you, observes Dublin-based psychotherapist Margaret Parkes, who specialises in working with survivors of narcissistic abuse. “I am sure she worked through the guilt in order to make changes and break away from her mum — what strength,” she says.

You still have that strength, notes Parkes, but she wonders if guilt is getting hold of you once again. “Because she is giving people power over her, she is slipping into pleasing mode,” she says.

“When we make decisions from a place of fear or guilt and not a place of choice, we are sadly abandoning ourselves. Please don’t abandon yourself after having found yourself.”

Parkes says people who grow up in environments like the one you describe continuously look for their mother’s approval — “which, of course, we never get… we then go out into the world seeking external approval from others”.

Feeling guilt-tripped by your aunts and uncles is a version of approval-seeking, says Parkes, who wonders if you’re allowing your “guilt button” to be pressed once again.

Guilt does not motivate good decision-making, agrees psychotherapist Jennifer Barton, who notes that you are already pressuring yourself and “going into all the ‘shoulds’ and the ‘coulds’”.

“A narcissistic mother can’t empathise and that, in turn, damages her children’s psychological development,” she says. Considered from this point of view, she wonders where you are in your own recovery journey.

You’ve grown up with feelings of “rejection and shame”, she explains, and “recovery from having a narcissistic mother ultimately means replacing one’s own internalised negative maternal noise with that of nurture”.

When Barton works with clients in your position, she helps them “internalise an archetype of a mother that is nurturing and calm, even if it is not going to be their own mother”.

Have you done the inner work that allows you to connect with such an archetype, she wonders? Have you taken the time to grieve the mother you didn’t have, which is a key part of the recovery process?

Narcissistic parents can’t see the “boundary of separateness”, she adds. Have you moved through the “individuation” process and become your own person?

If you decide to become your mother’s carer, Barton says it’s important you go into the situation well grounded, with firm boundaries and zero expectations.

“She can turn up, but she needs to protect herself from being emotionally available,” she says. “In other words, not sharing good news or bad news. Her mother is more likely to dismiss the good news, and the bad news can be used as a criticism.”

At the same time, she wonders if you have explored all your options. Perhaps you could go from “no contact to low contact”, she suggests, or perhaps you and your sister could employ someone to provide care.

Parkes says she prefers the latter option: “In working with clients, it has been my experience that the narcissist, when they become unwell, feels they have permission to use the victim card and they can become a lot more difficult and disrespectful than they ever were before.

“So yes, she is definitely at risk of being retriggered and of being abused. I do not encourage her to become her mother’s caregiver.”

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Policy at Family Carers Ireland, acknowledges this is a particularly challenging caring situation “given the history of the relationship”.

“The second point of note is that there appears to be young children in the house,” she says. “Demographic changes mean this ‘sandwich’ scenario — caring for an ailing parent and one’s own children — is increasingly common.

“In effect, children in such a situation are being co-opted to become young carers to their grandmother. This experience will affect them — for good and ill — for the remainder of their life and it is an overriding duty of any parent to pay careful attention to the likely net impact in every specific case.”

Caring for your mother on a full-time basis could pose a “significant risk to the well-being” of you and your children, she adds. “In some circumstances, the healthy boundary in terms of a given caring arrangement might not extend to full-time live-in care, which appears to be what is being envisaged in this case.

“We consistently see the consequences of failing to address such dilemmas in our counselling service — it is an ongoing and extremely damaging issue for a minority of family carers. And ultimately, it often means not only that the caring arrangement is unsustainable, but two people require third-party care and support when the arrangement collapses.”

Cox urges you to question societal expectations and the assumptions of your wider family.

“Unfortunately, it is too often the case that a family decides who they feel should be the carer and, subsequently, confine their contribution to making demands of rather than supporting the primary carer in the way that carer needs support,” she says.

Take your time to consider alternative options, she adds, and consider family mediation or psychological support if it all gets too much.

