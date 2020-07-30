| 14.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Modern Life: 'Obese people are an easy target for our pandemic outrage'

Katie Byrne

 

The problem of obesity has no single or simple solution. Stock image Expand

Close

The problem of obesity has no single or simple solution. Stock image

The problem of obesity has no single or simple solution. Stock image

The problem of obesity has no single or simple solution. Stock image

The diet started on Monday in Britain when Boris Johnson unveiled a national drive to target obesity and beat coronavirus. Obesity is a major risk factor for Covid-19 and the British Prime Minister believes the strategy, which includes a ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals on unhealthy food, can help lower the risk of dying from coronavirus while taking pressure off the NHS.

The strategy is decisive and radical, and has been welcomed by many groups, including the Irish Heart Foundation, who would like to see Ireland following the UK's lead.

The problem is that it hasn't looked beyond the one-size-fits-all approach to obesity reduction - or reconsidered the age-old obesity rhetoric of blame and shame.