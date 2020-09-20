Last week it emerged that in the wake of Black Lives Matter this year, the Department of Education has received requests to remove To Kill a Mockingbird from the Junior Cert syllabus and replace it with something that isn't filled with racial slurs.

This was predictably met with white horror and headlines about 'banning classic books' and cancel culture, because we all know that removing a book from a school syllabus is literally exactly the same as burning and banning it.

One parent of a black teenager wrote: "Black children have found it very uncomfortable when made to sit in classrooms where their classmates and peers are reading this material," and talked about the "horrendous" effect hearing the N-word there has on them. Another parent said their daughter felt uncomfortable as the only non-white child in their class when the slur was read aloud by their teacher, to the "glee" of some students.

Now, I'm not the Department of Education, but this is a fairly mortifying read. Surely, the only possible response is, "Oh my God, of course, I'm so sorry, that's completely awful."

However, a spokesperson for the minister Norma Foley instead pointed out that it was a requirement for schools to have anti-bullying strategies and that schools could choose a different text from the list.

It was an odd response to the problem of schools not doing just that. White hand-wringers with a sudden passion for US literature equated 'hearing racial slurs read aloud in the classroom' with 'learning about racism'.

"How," they asked triumphantly, "will children learn about racism otherwise?" But this is the difficulty with talking to people who learned about racism from To Kill a Mockingbird, where the central lesson is that nice middle-aged white men should be in charge of racism. Ultimately in Mockingbird most white people are good, which will eventually solve racism - so I can completely understand why these white people believe that their opinions on the lived experience of racism in the classroom, or anywhere else, are important.

Racial justice has moved on since they, and me and you, were taught Mockingbird. It's difficult to see how this book, written by a white woman about a white girl and her white father trying and failing to save a black man, operates as a key educational text in 2020.

It's not that it doesn't teach us anything about racism. It does: it teaches us about cognitive dissonance and how Southern whites managed to sleep at night whilst upholding a system that murdered black people. It's teaching us right now about how attached we are to the cultural artefacts and narratives that make us feel better about racism.

We've also learnt that Irish Twitter needs to read other books, or someone needs to tell them that they can read any book they want, whenever they want, even though they won't be tested on it for a public exam. To Kill a Mockingbird isn't going anywhere, it will be read for generations to come. But when black children are coming home from Irish schools upset, confused and traumatised (note, not 'offended') that's when it's time to move it, with due respect, from the classroom. It's done its time.

*******

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's the importance of reading the room: separated as we are, gauging moods is difficult and a lot of people are on edge and anxious. Some houses feel like crucibles.

Last week, Jennifer Zamparelli sent out an upbeat tweet encouraging call-ins about masks. "We are having an open discussion on my show on RTÉ2fm tomorrow about face masks. Do you have strong opinions on wearing them or not wearing them? I'd love to hear from you."

The tightly wound nation couldn't cope. All the repressed annoyance at careless droplety strangers came tumbling out in 1,500 replies, most of them tersely expressing the sentiment that mask-wearing is not, and should not, be up for debate.

The phrase 'I'd love to hear from you' rubbed just about everyone up the wrong way. Jen was too casual.

The chill tweet suggested an equality between expert scientific medical opinion and conspiracy theories, in a global pandemic where non-compliance is literally life or death. But then again, this is radio - which lives on in a world of podcasts and Spotify only because weird people call in and have weird things to say. That's what radio is for.

But I suppose we all feel we've heard enough from the anti-maskers. They've had more than their fair share of literal and metaphorical airtime.

There's a trend recently emerged where a celeb tweets something provocative, people are provoked, many make well-reasoned and polite rebuttals and a couple of trolls catch wind and are nasty. The celeb is then the sad victim of Twitter mob cancel culture - and insists that they had actually meant something else entirely.

Their intentions were good. But you misunderstood.

Now, I'm not saying this is what happened here, but Jennifer did go on to tweet that no one had said wearing masks was a debate (our JC Mockingbird students might say it was inferred) and that actually the segment was "to look at the psychology behind someone who does not wear a mask despite the overwhelming medical advice".

So, not an open discussion but a psychology segment! When Jen said she'd love to hear from anti-maskers, she actually meant she was excited to ambush them with a live non-consensual psychoanalysis?

That didn't sound right either. And so, after an 'emotional' 24 hours, the segment was (and I mean this in the old-fashioned sense of the word) cancelled.

Said Jennifer: "The intention of my tweet was very different to what was interpreted."

*******

Once upon a time, celebrities were happy to just be celebrities. Actors would act, singers would sing and that was it. Now, everyone knows that it's inherently shameful to be a celebrity - unless you are also an activist.

Obviously, its quite difficult to be a full-time celeb as well as an effective and committed activist; in fact, it's so difficult that over the last few years we've just changed the meaning of the word 'activist' so that now they can all be activists. And so can we.

Post a black square? Activist. Sign a petition? Activist. Start a petition? Utterly selfless activist. Repost an infographic? Activist. Say something on social media... girl, are you tired from all that activism?

Celebrity versions of these things may include being a trustee of a charity, opening a conference, saying things like, "There's so much going on in the world." The praying hands emoji: this is change-making.

The 'act' has been taken out of activism and it's honestly very relaxing.

Last week, rock of sense Saoirse Ronan clarified that despite supporting charities and the #MeToo movement, and even promoting the book Feminists don't wear Pink, she does not consider herself an activist.

With patient frankness, Saoirse explained that she prefers to rely on those who "know what they're talking about" while she's just the mouthpiece.

Such transparency is surely some of the finest celebrity activism of 2020.