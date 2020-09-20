| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Mockingbird' has done its time in schools

Ciara O'Connor

   

Contentious text: Gregory Peck in the 1962 big screen adaptation of Harper Lee&rsquo;s novel &lsquo;To Kill A Mockingbird&rsquo;. Expand

Close

Contentious text: Gregory Peck in the 1962 big screen adaptation of Harper Lee&rsquo;s novel &lsquo;To Kill A Mockingbird&rsquo;.

Contentious text: Gregory Peck in the 1962 big screen adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’.

Contentious text: Gregory Peck in the 1962 big screen adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’.

Last week it emerged that in the wake of Black Lives Matter this year, the Department of Education has received requests to remove To Kill a Mockingbird from the Junior Cert syllabus and replace it with something that isn't filled with racial slurs.

This was predictably met with white horror and headlines about 'banning classic books' and cancel culture, because we all know that removing a book from a school syllabus is literally exactly the same as burning and banning it.

One parent of a black teenager wrote: "Black children have found it very uncomfortable when made to sit in classrooms where their classmates and peers are reading this material," and talked about the "horrendous" effect hearing the N-word there has on them. Another parent said their daughter felt uncomfortable as the only non-white child in their class when the slur was read aloud by their teacher, to the "glee" of some students.