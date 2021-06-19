Mobs have always been a problem, but be wary of the bystanders who let them at it

I’ve been thinking about mobs and memory, and the opening line of Seamus Heaney’s The Cure at Troy: “Philoctetes. Hercules. Odysseus. Heroes. Victims. Gods and human beings.”

Three episodes from childhood came to mind.

The first emerged some years ago when my father and I were preparing for an interview with Miriam O’Callaghan.

Her producer said he should tell a good story about me as a child. This proved a challenge, but eventually my mother thought of something.

The master in our primary school had been mocking a boy and egging on the class against him. “Everyone’s laughing at you,” he told the poor fella. I put up my hand and said: “I’m not laughing.”

So the master sent a letter home complaining I “challenged his decisions” and “undermined his authority” – double underlined. My parents ignored the letter and told me I was right.

What a great story. I have absolutely no recollection of this event, but it certainly portrayed me in an excellent light.

Tragically, RTÉ worried about being sued by all my former teachers and didn’t use it. My finest moment edited from the official record is very on-brand for me.

The second story had been forgotten too. At a family gathering, I declared I was very happy in secondary school. My cousin’s wife, who was a year ahead of me in the school, looked at me oddly and said: “No you weren’t. You had a terrible time.”

I was stumped for a minute, but then I remembered.

She was in the same class as the square-bodied, square-faced bully who targeted me. I was a little country girl coming into the town school, no match for this comic-strip character.

She pushed me around – hard – all the time.

Once she dragged me around the school garden by my two feet. I now remembered, clearly, trying to keep my skirt over my knickers and watching my friends sitting, eating their lunch while looking on – doing nothing.

I remembered telling a teacher, and I remembered her trying not to laugh as I cried.

But the bully left school. I moved on and gave it little or no thought thereafter.

The third incident happened in primary school. It was already in full flow when I came on the scene. A gang of 30 or 40 kids were singing and chanting in the school yard like a football crowd – “Ear Lingus! Ear Lingus!” – at the poor boy with sticky-out ears, who was tormented constantly over his appearance.

I still remember the atmosphere of excitement and hysteria. I remember what I was wearing. I remember laughing and joining in. I remember him crying that it wasn’t fair and we wouldn’t like it if we had sticky-out ears and knowing it was terrible and wrong. But I remember vividly the thrill of the crowd.

I think about that all the time, almost daily. That wicked atmosphere, the lust and howls of the pack and his distress.

So that’s memory for you. I can’t remember being a hero, had forgotten being a victim and can’t forget the day I was a human being: one of the mob.

I take two things from all of this. First, that memory is completely unreliable. Social experiments persistently prove that eyewitness accounts can be distorted, even just minutes after an event.

In America, when DNA evidence began to exonerate criminal defendants – often after decades in jail – the courts diagnosed the predominant cause of wrongful convictions as eyewitness identification.

This is why historic investigation are so troublesome. What we remember and what we forget is treacherous.

The second thing is why mobs are so attractive. It’s exciting, especially if the target is not a little boy with sticky-out ears but someone who “deserves” it, such as a politician or official or fallen celebrity.

The mob’s lust is righteous.

However, I reserve special contempt for the bystanders who know the smart move is to keep the head down.

On Twitter, you see a name “trending” and wonder what they’ve done or said.

Last week, I saw “Fintan O’Toole” trending and, for a brief second, wondered if he’d slipped up and said something stupid.

Of course not. Instead, he was where he’s usually found – not standing up to the mob, but providing it with a well-written, intellectual justification. He’s probably Ireland’s finest columnist, but he’s rarely against the crowd, is he?

It was about the Mother and Baby Homes Commission. It was “clear” – he’d written – that the report “cannot be allowed to stand”.

It’s not clear at all. The 76-page summary is a hard, sad read. It describes, as Enda Kenny said of the Magdalene report, a “cruel, pitiless Ireland”. It states the institutions “provided a refuge – a harsh refuge in some cases, when the families provided no refuge at all”.

That’s a truth some people didn’t want to hear, but it is true.

The institutions aren’t let off the hook for poor standards, but the complexity of a social system that created their existence isn’t either. Not that the mob goes in for complexity.

So it’s commission chair Yvonne Murphy this week. Next week, it will be someone else. And newspaper columnists will write the charge sheet, disowning their role in the social media frenzy that follows.

I think of another line in The Cure at Troy: “I hate it, I always hated it, and I am a part of it myself.”