Mixed messages on LGBT rights emerge from the Vatican

It has been another hot and heavy week in the Vatican. Using some of the clearest language he has ever used about LGBT people, Pope Francis has indicated that they should be protected by civil union legislation.

The statement was made in the context of a documentary film on his pontificate, released in Rome last week. Needless to say, this latest inclusive remark on the LGBT community has prompted a furious worldwide row, amongst Catholics and non-Catholics, as to its full significance and meaning.

In the film, Francesco, the Pope appears to say to gay, Russian-born, Israeli-raised director Evgeny Afineevsky, that: "Homosexual people have a right to be part of the [Catholic] family. They are children of God... You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered... I supported that [in Argentina in 2010].."

Francis has consistently and deliberately spoken outside the traditional papal contexts of Encyclicals, the Motu Proprio, Apostolic Letters et al. Likewise, Francis was speaking about civil unions, not marriage, but the implications inevitably rebound on "marriage" as the uniquely man-woman sacrament.

Intrigue was added to the whole Francesco film story by reports, carried in The New York Times, that the above quote, which originally came from a 2019 TV interview by experienced and much respected Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki, may originally have been censored by the Vatican itself.

Film director Afineevsky is alleged to have found the quote, literally on the Vatican's cutting-room floor. Reports claim that the Vatican had granted the interview only on condition that it be filmed by Vatican TV and that it retained some control. That "control" may well have seen the now-infamous quote chopped from the original interview. By whom? Is the Pope himself being censored from within the pontifical palace?

For the record, Mr Afineevsky, who had access to Vatican archives whilst making his documentary, has denied this version of events, claiming that the Pope's remarks were made to him.

Inevitably, the heavens opened as critical and/or laudatory comment poured down. The New York Times called the Pope's words "a significant break from his predecessors that staked out new ground".

US Jesuit priest and writer Fr James Martin called the comment "a major step forward in the church's relationship with LGBT people".

In contrast, former Papal Nuncio to the USA, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, the man who called for the resignation of Pope Francis during the pontiff's visit to Ireland in 2018, said that the Pope's words were a "provocation" intended to generate a schism.

Vigano furthermore accused Francis of "upping the ante" with a "crescendo of heretical statements" which leave "the healthy part of the Church" no option but to declare him a heretic and a schismatic.

German Cardinal Ludwig Muller, a former Prefect of the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), said the Catholic church can never approve same-sex civil unions because they do not respect "natural law nor recognise fundamental human rights [in relation to adoption]".

Muller also complained that Francis's comments sowed confusion, both because of their nature (an apparent contradiction of Church teaching) and context (in a film interview), adding that some people now think that "the Pope has given his blessing to homosexual unions". The irony, of course, is that the contrasting interpretations, to some extent, are both correct. Yes, Francis is expressing yet again (remember his "Who Am I To Judge" comment re homosexuality on the papal plane back in 2013) a more open, embracing attitude to gays and to civil unions. No, that does not mean that he intends to change Church teaching which insists that the practise of homosexuality is a sin.

Remember, Catholic Church teaching seems pretty clear. Marriage is a "sacrament" that involves an "indissoluble union between man and woman". There can be no gay marriage - but in the light of Francis's words, are same-sex civil unions just fine and dandy?

In 2003, the CDF, then headed by Joseph Ratzinger, the subsequent Pope Benedict XVI, had stated that "respect for homosexual persons cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behaviour or to legal recognition of homosexual unions". That followed on from the CDF's 1986 declaration (again under Ratzinger) describing homosexuality "as a more or less strong tendency ordered towards an intrinsic moral evil; and thus the inclination itself must be seen as an objective disorder". Not much ambiguity there.

In the end, we are back to the classic Francis enigma.

Is the bottom line that no matter how much he sweetens the doctrinal pill with an open, inclusive pastoral approach, the end result is the same, namely no fundamental change in Church teaching on homosexuality, nor indeed on other doctrinal issues?

The jury is still out.