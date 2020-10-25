| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mixed messages on LGBT rights emerge from the Vatican

No matter how much Pope Francis sweetens the doctrinal pill, will anything really change, asks Paddy Agnew

Pope Francis greets people as he leaves after the weekly general audience, at the Vatican. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane Expand

Close

Pope Francis greets people as he leaves after the weekly general audience, at the Vatican. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Pope Francis greets people as he leaves after the weekly general audience, at the Vatican. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

REUTERS

Pope Francis greets people as he leaves after the weekly general audience, at the Vatican. Photo: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Paddy Agnew

It has been another hot and heavy week in the Vatican. Using some of the clearest language he has ever used about LGBT people, Pope Francis has indicated that they should be protected by civil union legislation.

The statement was made in the context of a documentary film on his pontificate, released in Rome last week. Needless to say, this latest inclusive remark on the LGBT community has prompted a furious worldwide row, amongst Catholics and non-Catholics, as to its full significance and meaning.

In the film, Francesco, the Pope appears to say to gay, Russian-born, Israeli-raised director Evgeny Afineevsky, that: "Homosexual people have a right to be part of the [Catholic] family. They are children of God... You can't kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered... I supported that [in Argentina in 2010].."