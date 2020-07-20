| 6.1°C Dublin

Mixed messages from experts have left us all more fearful than during the lockdown

Patricia Casey

Packed: People enjoy the beach in Barcelona, despite the concerns about social distancing. Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP Expand

Ireland went into full lockdown on March 27, 2020. We were uncertain and even tentative in the early days. We wondered what people would think if they keep their distance on the street. They wondered how they would get their groceries if the nearest shop was 10km away. Would working from home be feasible? How long would it last, but above all will I be safe?

But we gradually adapted to this very strange world, where once-thriving towns were empty, and cities were eerie. The air definitely felt fresher, the countryside full of birdsong. Those working from home said it was so good that this would be a permanent fixture for many firms, making office space redundant. The daily rhythm became predictable and included exercise, cooking especially baking, spring cleaning and the restoration of the weekly shopping.

People seemed to welcome the slower pace of life, and while it was inconvenient and at times intrusive, people accepted it as a necessary encumbrance. To the surprise of medics, the numbers of people attending the emergency departments dropped to a trickle. The compliance with the lockdown was high and everybody knew the rules.