Miriam O'Callaghan: 'We must not dance to the tune of the laughing puppeteers'

Since we're all modern and shiny, you'd wonder how a Government minister could manage to be so unaware of the "banging on" of artists such as Voltaire, Zola, Dickens, Verdi, or how Brexit with all its empty promises, is a living tableau of the centuries-old political prophecy of our own Eoghan Rua O Suilleabhain.

Ta an Teamhair 'na fear, is feach an Traoi mar ta,

is na Sasanaigh fein do b'fheidir go bhfaighidis bas.

Or maybe not. To quote Seamus Heaney "anything can happen" and in our Republic of Opportunity where political marketing and banality rule now, it does.

As artists, the Parisian swans are at the heart of the monster strikes paralysing France over President Macron's proposed changes to the pension age. Thus far, the scale and effects of these strikes, and their physical and political proximity in the EU, are not reflected in English-language coverage. This will change as we enter the 20s of the century.

For the striking dancers, a lifetime of physical stress and injury, including fractures, arthritis and metal hips, sees them able to retire currently at 42. But with Macron outdoing Hans Christian Andersen and turning The Red Shoes a Centrist Blue, they will dance now until they are 64, or at least until they beg the Elysee executioner to cut off their feet. Then, they'll hobble away on their crutches of Stability and Globalisation, their guillotined feet still moving in the cursed shoes. Is this Macron's En Marche? Or Allez les Bleus?

The swans are tough, savvy. Dance is their work. As workers they are united with the million others marching from railways and schools, refineries and fire stations. When it comes to the pension strikes, the French are not falling for the populist fakery that pitches one group against other, the Government here sneering about ''uppity'' housing campaigners applying for artistic exemption for their tax, while simultaneously hawking their success around the world in their official trips and speeches.

In Ireland, divisive populism is sold to us as something at the edges of politics and society: Isil toddlers, Sharia law coming on Friday, the Irish being replaced. In fact, in Ireland, divisive populism is the opposite, being both mainstream and invidious. We saw the divisive populist seeds in "Up Early in the Morning" and how "Welfare Cheats Cheat Us All". The people who pay for everything and get nothing and the people who - yes - we get that too. The subtext was clear. There is Us and Them. It's the same on homelessness. Intimations of bad choices, poor lifestyles, some innate lack or failing. Again, that could not be Us, we who are so wise, responsible, hardworking. The Market - oh the Market we are in thrall to it - and it loves Us. It will take care of Us. But why should it take care of Them?

In the teens of the century, we had yet to discover the anatomical anomaly of how certain politicians espousing this divisive populism have, what a more creative writer than I, would call a jockey's bollox in the area of their cervical spine. And because they have and we know it, as we enter in the 20s of the century, we face another Them and Us: Politics and People. In the weeks after Maria Bailey's sudden deselection and the various Murphys with their domestic survival, EU promotion, candidate exaltation and then excision, more than a few eminently-sensible people said to me: "They're laughing at us". It reminded me of Downton Abbey the movie. As a long-term Downton fan, I was counting the months, then the weeks to see it. On the day it was dire. Behind the silks and furs and saving the king and the vapidity of the Irish question, it seemed the on-screen characters were laughing about it all. Lord and Lady Crawley knew this was rubbish. Not a patch on the series, but it was glamorous, luxurious rubbish that would rake it in. Never mind the quality, feel the quantity of those millions. Isn't it wonderful?

On the evidence, you'd have to ask is it the same with politics? With expenses and insurance claims and injuries and the private inquiries by senior counsel and the Confidence-and-Supply and fobs and votegate and abstentions, the people would be forgiven for thinking that the political system is too busy looking after itself, to look after those who depend on it most in health, housing, where it's not about power and pocket - but life and death. Not political, but actual. Certainly, in that system, politicians are adept at using headlines and social media to guarantee presence. In the banality affecting politics everywhere, they have twigged that it doesn't matter much what they say, as long as they are seen. In the middle of a homeless crisis then, Minister Josepha Madigan can tweet a photo of the comfy home with the best Christmas lights. The Taoiseach can tweet about a European politician's "jazzy shoes". Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh MEPs, who voted with Viktor Orban against two resolutions on rescue on the Med, can Twitter model their EPP Christmas jumpers, while the Ocean Viking preps to pull migrants fleeing the living hell of Libya out of the Christmas storms. The political apologists can save their well-paid party breath. Those doing the drowning and saving are the voices to be listened to, if they can rise above the pattern of the jumpers and the cheering in the EPP. In terms of government and social media, the critic Mario Vargas Llosa is right: in the banality of the dominant culture "the supreme value now is to amuse oneself and others over and above any knowledge or ideals".

The US and UK elections show how amusement, spectacle, entertainment and frivolity have overtaken political conviction, seriousness, values, ideals, knowledge, principles. Senior British journalists were washed up on the twin rocks of the spectacular and the fictional by tweeting Tory smears about a Labour activist "whacking" or "punching" an advisor to a minister, calling it "deeply unpleasant" and "grim". For Laura Kuenssberg of the BBC "police were at the scene". For Robert Peston of ITV, the "whacking" happened when the aide was "helping" Minister Hancock into his car. Peston's framing is obvious. In fact - and by the sight of our eyes - there was no whack, no punch, no help, no police. Hancock strode unhindered. The only "grim" was Brothers Grimm. Here was a tale - damaging and untrue - invented by "senior Tories" to be reported on Twitter by senior journalists. The scary thing? It was. Both journalists retracted. But it was too late. The political distraction was achieved. The damage was done not only to Labour but to media credibility and the public. The political marketeers and puppeteers? One can imagine the high-fiving.

In the 2020s, mainstream media has the critical responsibility to address the banality, stupidity, superficiality and spectacle of politics enabled by marketeers, strategists and social media. In print, online, or broadcast, it is mainstream media that will provide the essential continuity, sequence and context to the random political positions, decisions, declarations that are Facebooked, Instagrammed, leaked, dangled, tweeted. This work is valuable. It costs and must be paid for. It becomes even more critical in a time when post-modern centrist politics is reduced to a branded commodity, a form of gladiatorial entertainment where to the ''consumer'' a candidate's apparent credibility is more important than their actual credibility.

In the 20s, the issue of climate change, in particular, requires visceral analysis of political actions. It cannot be the case that any leader of a country can praise their climate-progress on Twitter while simultaneously building roads, launching runways, advising that warmer winters are not all bad as we won't need to switch on the heating. With the Atlantic as tepidarium and hurricanes sneaking into the higher latitudes, there is every likelihood that evacuation and life-threatening weather events are dead ahead. Our children need serious strategies, not self-serving spinning.

For the new decade, the stage is set. The dancers ready.

Sunday Independent