Miriam O'Callaghan: 'Election Speak is already deafening as parties try and outshout each other'

Historically, for many of our European neighbours, lampposts, like windows, have certain political connotations. Here? Not a bit.

Instead of the Left and Right, the stringing up and defenestration, we have the vicious FF/FG electoral battle of Beige and Magnolia.

Or as the well-insulated, isolated up-early-in-morning preachers would have it, the neutral, specialist pigments of Pale Hound and Pointing. Mere paint? Quelle horreur!

But our traditional, political insipidity is to be celebrated. That we achieved it while sweeping the blood of the Civil War from our streets and doorsteps is a testament to our long, deep maturity as a nation.

Yes, Nuance and Understanding R Us and for a whole century. Even if a 'modern' administration with political principles based on the last opinion poll and a paternalistic hankering after a colonial militia couldn't see it.

The election assault on our eyes is bad, but not a patch (ahem) on that of our ears and reason, as parties outshout each other in Election Speak: a language all its own, produced by marketeers, tested on focus groups quaffing vicious red wine, horsing back the Pigs-in-Blankets, their deliberations spied on by political operatives behind two-way mirrors. David Attenborough meets AC12.

For this election the tested-and-approved slogans for the Beige and Magnolia are An Ireland for All (FF) and A Future to Look Forward To (FG). At the time of writing Labour had yet to announce. Sinn Fein is expected to focus on Unity which, hopefully, includes the United Ireland of the Haves and Have Nots.

They plan the biggest social-housing build ever in the State. The Soc Dems are asking people to Want Better, Vote for Better.

It's thought the Greens will use a version of the party slogan The Future Belongs to All of Us. The election themes then are Unity, Forward, Future, Together, Better, All.

The Greens will be hoping their All will consolidate a strong showing in the local and European elections. With Australia burning, most people have copped the Greens' old news that the climate crisis is now, and when we're installing storm-surge alarms in Cork and Dublin, holding evacuation drills in Kilkee, it's only the Pope's children who will regard them as "nutters".

Having beggared the country with its old profligacy, FF, newly "fasted and light-headed" is hoping the political All that lifted them out of purgatory in 2016 will restore them to their dominion in 2020.

Micheal Martin has been exasperating with Confidence and Supply, citing Brexit in his defence. But when we're issuing eviction notices on tent dwellers in one of the richest parts of the capital, giving one of them life-changing injuries by mangling him in machinery, this can be said of Micheal Martin: as a leader he reacts instinctively, personally, with warmth, care. He doesn't rush to wash his political hands in the curing waters of Known To. Known To social services, or homeless services or the gardai. Each Known To a categorisation of Them not Us.

Given their record, it's probably no surprise that FG is eschewing the All, ideas of together and unity and going straight for the Future where nobody has yet set foot and nothing has happened.

Rejecting the All is a ballsy move, because people are asking if they're also rejecting the spin? In their Avocado Toast incarnation with peak rents, peak homelessness, peak waiting lists, peak trolleys, peak damage to children, are FG finally and openly admitting that they govern for Some not All?

Some, like the landlords, cuckoos, vultures, not the swathes of the public desperate for social housing.

Some, like the developers of the posh slums, while 'putting away' the poor, this time, not to laundries and asylums, but to hubs and hotels.

The Some doesn't include children with scoliosis, or cancelled chemotherapy and heart surgery.

Nor does it include the child who was Disappeared, decapitated and dismembered. Can you imagine the FG furore if a sports bag of body-parts of a butchered child showed up in Blackrock or Foxrock or Castleknock, a Latin motto peeking out on a blazer?

Hats off to the gardai who spoke so powerfully about the loss to this child of his life, and the loss he is, himself, to his family. It was a welcome, reassuring contrast to the impersonal, disconnected Ministerial-speak about "cycles of violence" and gardai numbers.

Despite that highly-expensive, highly-managed political-speak, frequently, it is in their unguarded speculation that politicians can reveal their real views of politics and society.

Take last Sunday when the Taoiseach spoke on RTE radio about the little boy "Sam" pictured having his dinner, kneeling on a piece of cardboard, on the street. He said "we" tried to find Sam. But "we" couldn't.

Most telling, and for me chilling, was the Taoiseach's public speculation that "perhaps we could make sure there were no child-protection issues" around him.

Here was the Taoiseach, who says he couldn't find Sam, despite having a Minister for Children, a Department of Children, an Ombudsman for Children, a police force, army, navy and ranger unit at his disposal, now, casually as you like, speculating on the national airways about him in the context of the nuclear bomb of Child Protection. Boom!

With Tusla dysfunction exposed, and signally, by the Maurice McCabe case, here is something that can bring catastrophe to even the most secure families, never mind those being fed at the side of the street. But he didn't let it stop him.

If Sam's parents or wider family heard their little boy being speculated about to the whole country, in that context, I wonder what they thought, how they felt?

Of course, if Leo Varadkar really had those fears, even without the national broadcaster and assembled national security forces, he could have had someone from the office nip down to the soup kitchen where the volunteers see Sam regularly. You know? Privately? Common sense like?

Give the child his dignity. But here was another example of the antiseptic political handwashing.

The insinuation, as in the case of the man murdered in his tent in Cork, that if any fault exists it must be personal, not political. Any failure is of Their own Self, not of Our System, though for too long it is prioritising the extrinsic demands of the market over the intrinsic needs of society. And all of it in a Republic.

The Taoiseach's national musings are especially telling when it is widely known by volunteers and other politicians, that parents struggling in the housing crisis are "terrified" to speak out because of the risk of a Child-Protection intervention.

We saw the trauma to a family last year when a protection call was made after the son wrote to a County Council about their housing circumstances.

It is the same with carers who are pushed to their limits. If they reveal their personal struggle, instead of getting help and time off, they risk a notification about the children to whom they have committed their life, and too often, All their health, All their future.

Because in the current political thinking by the Know Betters, the Safe Pairs of Hands and the Mechanical Claws, it is not the system at fault, it is they themselves.

For the next three weeks, we will be assailed by the expensive slogans and soundbites, babies kissed and grannies hugged. I doubt there will be a rarer election jewel than the one that came unbidden and for free: how "Heather is a hoor for the hydraulics."

Some of the carefully-polled messaging will encourage us to vote selfishly for ourselves and who we were in the 20th Century, RIC excluded, instead of voting for each other, and who we are and will be, in the 21st.

But if Simon Harris knocks on your door ask him exactly what they mean by it being "half-time" and their being "half-way".

Is it that the million of us waiting for healthcare is to become two million? Is the Election Speak a threat, or a promise?

