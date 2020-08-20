Minsplaining – when political interviews go wrong

You couldn’t say it was sprung on him… which is why the Health Minister’s comparison of Covid-19 to the inherently risky business of a child jumping on a trampoline was all the more ludicrous.

Coronavirus may be getting on to kill a million people worldwide, but trampolining is one of the “inherently risky” things in life, an earnest Stephen Donnelly conveyed to Virgin Media News interview Zara King.

It must be why we have never seen Bear Grylls trampolining…

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly also offered this gem: “Most of our homes are not controlled environments.” Pentagon-speak for the mild muddle of our domestic dwellings.

Mr Donnelly also claimed that parents also worry about their children going to school without Covid, which is hardly the case, seeing as it’s buried beneath the mountain of relief at seeing them out of our hands for several hours.

His overall point about it being necessary to reopen the schools, come what may, was lost in these unprompted vignettes, which naturally had denizens of Leinster House snickering into their lattes yesterday.

It was probably the fact that he has three primary school-age children, as he mentioned on TV, that caused Mr Donnelly to mention trampolines, when parents of similarly aged little darlings will know he was actually dog-whistling the far darker threat of bouncy castles, which simply scream ‘broken arm’ in suburban South Dublin.

And, in fairness to the minister, it could actually be worse than that – a missile-child in the back could force you to hurl your G&T, complete with ice-cubes, onto the frontage of that nice neurologist from next door.

Leaving aside Mr Donnelly’s telling us that we have now seat-belts and Rules of the Road when taking out our horseless carriages, there have actually been worse political interviews over the years.

We’ve had many atrocious examples of ‘Minsplaining’ – the technical term for suddenly elevated politicians patting us on the head while pattering out simplicities to help put their points across.

The one that obliterated the political career of Joe Jacob like an Alamogordo test site came when he extolled the two iodine tablets that were being sent to households across Ireland in the event of nuclear attack.

Many people swear they can still see the bullets of sweat that began to break out on his brow on being pressed as to when exactly, after the shrieking whirlwind of destruction and mushroom cloud, the tablets should be taken… and whether they could be swallowed easily as we stood in rags, given that the kitchen would have vanished along with the water mains.

But the mind plays tricks, because the interview was on the radio. Joe was also forced to acknowledge that the iodine would degrade after six months and, despite this admission in 2001, his interview immolation explains why no replacements have ever been sent out in the years since.

The most cringeworthy interview of recent years was Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey attempting to defend herself on air with Seán O’Rourke, when the Irish Independent revealed she was suing a Dublin hotel after sitting on its ‘unsupervised’ swing with a drink in hand. She was deselected and her career hit the buffers.

John Bruton was once recorded suggesting the peace process could go copulate with itself, but this was because he was simply dog-tired. But tiredness was not an excuse that could have been offered by one P. Flynn of Mayo, Ireland’s European Commissioner, who nauseated the nation on the Late Late Show in 1999. Canny Gay Byrne naturally gave him plenty of rope… and the oily Fianna Fáil politician bemoaned the upkeep of three homes, adding: “You should try it sometime.”

That interview also incensed someone who found himself described by Flynn with pseudo-sincerity as “not well”. Tom Gilmartin subsequently made sure the Flood/Mahon tribunal was set up. And it proceeded to dismantle several prominent political careers in delicious detail.

Compared to Pádraig Flynn’s interview, which wreaked the most havoc in Irish political history, Stephen Donnelly’s hop off trampolining is only in the ha’penny place. He’ll bounce back.