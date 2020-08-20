| 18.1°C Dublin

Minsplaining – when political interviews go wrong

Senan Molony

Health Minister’s remarks compared Covid-19 pandemic to risk of letting children playing on garden trampolines

A screenshot of Stephen Donnelly in conversation with Zara King Expand

A screenshot of Stephen Donnelly in conversation with Zara King

You couldn’t say it was sprung on him… which is why the Health Minister’s comparison of Covid-19 to the inherently risky business of a child jumping on a trampoline was all the more ludicrous.

Coronavirus may be getting on to kill a million people worldwide, but trampolining is one of the “inherently risky” things in life, an earnest Stephen Donnelly conveyed to Virgin Media News interview Zara King.

