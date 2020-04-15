| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ministers face an obstacle course in getting the Irish public back into work

Richard Curran

On patrol: Road blocks have been set up by gardaí as part of the State&rsquo;s lockdown efforts Expand

Close

On patrol: Road blocks have been set up by gardaí as part of the State&rsquo;s lockdown efforts

On patrol: Road blocks have been set up by gardaí as part of the State’s lockdown efforts

On patrol: Road blocks have been set up by gardaí as part of the State’s lockdown efforts

What strange times we are living in. Driving from home in Donegal to RTÉ last weekend to present 'The Business' on Radio One, I was stopped by gardaí three times on the way down and five times on the way back.

Fortunately, I had my letter of essential service to present at the multiple checkpoints.

Despite the inconvenience, I reckoned it was better on balance to see the gardaí, and answer pretty much the same question eight times, than not see them at all in the current lockdown.