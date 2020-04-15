Ministers face an obstacle course in getting the Irish public back into work

What strange times we are living in. Driving from home in Donegal to RTÉ last weekend to present 'The Business' on Radio One, I was stopped by gardaí three times on the way down and five times on the way back.

Fortunately, I had my letter of essential service to present at the multiple checkpoints.

Despite the inconvenience, I reckoned it was better on balance to see the gardaí, and answer pretty much the same question eight times, than not see them at all in the current lockdown.

I didn't come across any PSNI checks on my 120 miles north of the Border .

The obstacle course of getting to work highlights the scale of the problems we face, not only in keeping people safe, but in getting people back working again.

Health Minister Simon Harris moved away from vague sugarcoating about the future last week when he said we would have to learn to "live alongside the virus".

World Health Organisation special envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro abandoned all sugarcoating on Tuesday when he said the world cannot wait for universal testing or a vaccine to "come out of lockdown".

People will have to find new ways to live with the threat of the virus in their lives.

This is an obvious truth but one which will still come as a punch in the stomach for many business owners and managers wondering when this is all going to end.

He is saying that it won't end until there is a vaccine and in the meantime, it simply won't be possible to stay in this kind of lockdown until then.

So good news for business and the economy? Not necessarily. Living alongside the virus means that when the economy does open up again, masks, social distancing and targeted quarantine measures will have to continue.

So if you own or work in a restaurant, a pub, a hair salon of whatever, you won't be able to cater for the number of customers you normally would for another 12 months to 18 months.

Instead of wondering when your restaurant or clothes shop can open, the issue will be how many tables will you be able to provide or how many customers in the shop at once.

Queueing or systems for controlling numbers in shops will have two big complications.

Firstly, you won't sell as much stuff because your customer throughput will remain lower. Secondly, you won't need as many staff.

Social distancing at football matches, concerts, inside bookie shops, will all have a big impact on how they operate and that could last practically into 2022.

The Government has moved to introduce employee compensation measures to keep households afloat.

It has also introduced a range of measures to improve liquidity for businesses, giving them access to finance.

Most businesses do not want to borrow their way through this crisis. They see they are storing up debts. They owe money to the Revenue.

They owe money to suppliers and other creditors. Many retailers are not paying their rent right now.

They want to wait and see what happens and if they still have a business in two or three months' time.

Retail Excellence reckons that just 20pc of commercial rents due on April 1 have been paid. Mass defaults, followed by insolvencies, may well be on the way.

Family Business Network Ireland has said businesses need cash rather than debt, and it wants to see the State intervene and provide grants.

When I spoke to Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys on the radio last Saturday, she said there would be another phase to the Government initiatives to help businesses.

While she would not and could not elaborate at this stage, she said it would not be found wanting.

The Government is in a tricky position. Last time out, the Fianna Fáil-led Government guaranteed the debts of the banks and had to pony up big time.

This time, it is about guaranteeing or forgiving some debts of corporate customers. The bill could be enormous.

Family businesses are the backbone of industry in so many towns around the country. They need to be supported.

But should the State bail out family businesses owned by shareholders whose personal net worth runs not only to hundreds of millions but even billions?

The Government could designate strategically important businesses but that would automatically include bigger firms.

A scheme aimed at supporting small businesses only would be most welcome.

But would that exclude strategically important businesses?

One can detect a willingness on the part of this fading Government to do what is necessary, and it should remain into the next Government. But they will want to tread carefully.

When the bank guarantee happened, it was hailed as a victory in tackling liquidity problems in the banking system.

The Finance Minister even suggested it would be a cheap solution. It ended up costing tens of billions.

This time, it is different. It is actually more complicated. But a targeted approach to bailing out businesses is necessary.

Otherwise, there won't be any firms for people to return to work to.