Minimum unit pricing of alcohol may well prove a costly solution

Apparently, you can have too much of a good thing. Too much alcohol, we all know, can lead to hangovers. The hangover is the private cost we pay for our indulgence. No one else pays, except maybe the few that come into contact with our grumpiness. But there are costs to alcohol consumption that the drinker may not pay.

Excessive drinking imposes health costs on the State. Hang around a city centre after pubs close and there is anti-

social behaviour, costs that bystanders pay for the drinkers’ over-indulgence. Drink-driving still kills too many people — another cost. Alcohol shortens many people’s lives and ruins many relationships; a recent book even shows it was an ingredient in Nazi genocide of the Jews, a lubricant for mass murder. Alcohol is not cost free.

So it makes sense that the State will want to control our drinking. Having shut pubs for a year, you won’t be surprised to learn that drinking at home has skyrocketed. A recent study by the Health Research Board (HRB) confirmed what your dog could have told you — we have spent a lot more in supermarkets on drink.

The Government wants to do something about it. It could open the pubs, but as the Sunday Independent revealed last week, the Government is ready to introduce what public health advocates and the temperance movement regard as the ‘holy grail’ of alcohol policy, Minimum Unit Pricing.

MUP places a price floor on drink. The relative cost of alcohol has gone down in the last few decades. Not the actual price you pay, but how much it costs to buy drink relative to what we earn. And MUP forces shops to sell alcohol at higher prices. The MUP mandates that a 750ml bottle of wine with alcohol by volume of 12.5pc will cost a minimum of €8, a 700ml bottle of vodka with an ABV of 35pc will cost a minimum of about €20, and a 500ml can of beer with an ABV of 5pc will cost a minimum of €2. This won’t affect prices for most middle-class people who already spend this on each drink, but it will make alcohol a lot more expensive for a lot of people.

By banning cheap booze the Government hopes to… well, what exactly? Policies are often introduced without clear goals. The Government, we hope, doesn’t want to stop us drinking. Though public health officials would be slow to admit it, alcohol brings a lot of benefits to the world. It makes us happy. Alcohol per se isn’t a problem.

What are the problems Government wants to solve? Presumably it wants to stop anti-social drinking — usually among the young, to stop heavy drinking among those with alcohol dependencies and to stop others developing dependencies.

We know that alcohol consumption is going down. Irish people drink significantly less than they did 20 years ago, and young people here are much less likely to drink than their parents. But maybe problem drinking remains.

If the policy instrument it is using is price, it needs to expect that people will react to price. The HRB lamented that “overall alcohol consumption fell by just 6.5pc in 2020 despite [pubs] being closed” for most of the year. Even though drink costs less, we still drank less.

Price may not be that important, but it could be important for the people that matter. Putting up the minimum price might reduce our target groups’ consumption. For young people that is reasonable. Most young people have limited income, and so if the price of booze goes up, they consume less.

For alcoholics that assumption seems less reasonable. But last week’s report said that policymakers here thought the evidence for Scotland, where a price floor was introduced in 2018, made minimum unit pricing a ‘no-brainer’. Strong claims immediately make me suspicious. So what is the evidence?

Recent data shows that Scottish alcohol consumption was at a record low last year. Hospitalisations due to alcohol have also fallen. Public health campaigners claim these are because of the price floor. Attributing cause is really hard in public policy, and really important. Governments shouldn’t raise the price of drink on a whim for people who aren’t problem drinkers.

What the campaigners don’t say (and most researchers in this field are campaigners) is that there has been a downward trend in alcohol consumption for many years. So claiming the price floor as a cause is a stretch.

Two recent studies seem to have solved this. Using data on individual consumer behaviour, they looked at spending patterns in Scotland (where there are price floors), and England (where there are none). We see a step change in Scotland but not in England. So Scottish drinking patterns appear to go down (admittedly from a higher base). The reduction is not large, just one unit of alcohol a week. But still, it might make a difference to problem drinkers.

Here’s a problem with the data. It’s based on a panel survey of people who key in their purchases. How many people with alcohol dependencies are likely to be in this panel? Possibly not many. And how many people with alcohol dependencies are going to accurately input the data? The target group is probably not represented.

Even if price floors do stop people buying cheap booze, we might want to know what they spend their money on instead. What are the substitution effects? Another headline we might have seen for Scotland is that in 2020 it had a record number of drug deaths. Again this is part of a longer term trend in Scotland, and so blaming price floors alone would be unfair.

But if people with dependency issues are going to be priced out of alcohol, we should consider what else they might do. It is not unreasonable to think that problem drinkers might look to something worse. Perhaps we should only proceed with caution.