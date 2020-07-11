| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Millennial Diary: Rebel Prince Harry dumps in his royal nest

 

STIFF UPPER LIP: Harry and Meghan in effigy and in the stands at last week&rsquo;s Nottingham Forest vs Fulham game. Photo: PA Expand

Close

STIFF UPPER LIP: Harry and Meghan in effigy and in the stands at last week&rsquo;s Nottingham Forest vs Fulham game. Photo: PA

STIFF UPPER LIP: Harry and Meghan in effigy and in the stands at last week’s Nottingham Forest vs Fulham game. Photo: PA

PA

STIFF UPPER LIP: Harry and Meghan in effigy and in the stands at last week’s Nottingham Forest vs Fulham game. Photo: PA

Ciara O'Connor

People are sick of experts, but not me: I love an expert. Without experts, where would celebrity culture be?

There's only so far we can go with our own theories, ultimately we need the experts to flesh out the stories, to fill in the blanks to make a whole news story - hand writing experts, royal protocol experts, body language experts.

Last week, Harry and Meghan took part in a conference call about racism with several young leaders from the Commonwealth as part of their roles as president and vice-president of the queen's Commonwealth Trust, which nobody has ever heard of.