Military honours at funeral for former British soldier Dennis Hutchings is another heavy blow to victims of violence

Hutchings was was on trial for the 1974 killing of John Pat Cunningham, who was shot in the back as he ran away from soldiers

Former British soldier Dennis Hutchings, who has died, will be buried next week with military honours. Photo: Peter Morrison/PA Wire Expand

John Downing Twitter

DENNIS Hutchings will be buried on Remembrance Day, November 11, with British Army military honours. He has been convicted of nothing because he died last month during his trial arising from the killing of John Pat Cunningham near his home in Benburb, Co Tyrone, almost 50 years ago.

Mr Cunningham, aged 27 in June 1974, was no gunman. It was accepted by all sides that he was a man with learning difficulties, terrified of soldiers, who was shot three times in the back while trying to run away.

Mr Hutchings, who served for 26 years in the British army, was an 80-year-old man with a raft of health problems and his trial was stopped in early October after he fell seriously ill. He died in a Belfast hospital of complications arising from Covid-19.

