Military honours at funeral for former British soldier Dennis Hutchings is another heavy blow to victims of violence

DENNIS Hutchings will be buried on Remembrance Day, November 11, with British Army military honours. He has been convicted of nothing because he died last month during his trial arising from the killing of John Pat Cunningham near his home in Benburb, Co Tyrone, almost 50 years ago.

Mr Cunningham, aged 27 in June 1974, was no gunman. It was accepted by all sides that he was a man with learning difficulties, terrified of soldiers, who was shot three times in the back while trying to run away.

Mr Hutchings, who served for 26 years in the British army, was an 80-year-old man with a raft of health problems and his trial was stopped in early October after he fell seriously ill. He died in a Belfast hospital of complications arising from Covid-19.

On Thursday of next week, a party of army pallbearers will carry his coffin at a funeral in Plymouth, close to his native Cornwall. After controversy and doubt about his entitlement to British military funeral honours, the London ministry of defence has confirmed that they will comply with his family's request and a bearer party from his old regiment will officiate. "Mr Hutchings served for many years with great dignity, diligence and courage. His passing is a personal tragedy for his family, regimental family and his friends, and we extend our sincere condolences to all that knew and cared for him," a British army official said. The former soldier served a total of five tours in Northern Ireland at the height of the Troubles. He had pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Mr Cunningham and also a charge of causing him grievous bodily harm. One of the few encouraging facets of this latest twist in a very sorry affair is that Mr Hutchings' family members have urged those attending the funeral to avoid political symbolism or messaging. Though it must be noted that the military honours at the funeral are in themselves a political statement. Mr Hutchings' death had prompted questions by unionist politicians over the decision to prosecute him almost 50 years after the incident. The case had become the focus of attention in recent years as a number of other prosecutions were announced against veterans over deaths that took place during Northern Ireland's Troubles. UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, has since announced that British service personnel will benefit from an effective amnesty. This will see them avoid prosecutions for the vast bulk of contentious incidents which occurred on active service. There will also be no prosecutions for loyalist and republican paramilitaries who committed their share of atrocities. The entire experience again shows up the failures to advance any kind of process of reconciliation. John Pat Cunningham's family and many other bereaved people still await any semblance of justice.