Migration, the Irish experience, and those letters from America

One stone marks the grave of the Martin family of Kilclooney. And it bears witness with as much clarity as any history to the facts of life for those born here in the century after the Famine, for there, carved in stone, one reads the fate of the nine children of James Martin (died 1953) and his wife, Mary (died 1947):

Neil died 26-9-1985

The tombstone of the Martin family in Ardara Graveyard

Conall, Scotland… 8-5-1980

John… 19-10-1986

James, USA… 24-6-1931

the advertising feature puffing up PD-era Noel Grealish

Hugh, USA … 21-4-1943

Patrick, USA… 10-4-1980

Annie B… 24-2-1974

Mary E, Australia… 9-3-1972

William, England… 1-11-1981

One only needs to count. Of a family of nine, born 1900-1914, six died overseas, three in the States, one in Scotland, one in England, and one in Australia.

Kilclooney is in the parish of Ardara; the parish's main chapel is in the two-street town of that name, five kilometres to the south. Here, other stones speak of emigration. One is a fine monument marking the last resting place of a man who eked out an existence on potato patches hardly worth the winning from the bog. The poverty evoked by the very name of his townland makes it seem incongruous on an elaborate tombstone. But the eye falls on the explanation: Erected by his son, USA.

And there are others like it, including a fine gravestone over some of my own people, the Boyles of Maolach (translated, "bare place"), purchased with wages earned digging "hard coal" (anthracite) in eastern Pennsylvania.

Slabs like that commemorating the Martins can be found in chapel yards across Ireland, each one the final gathering of a family, many bringing together in death siblings who never met in life. But more common are imposing gravestones erected by people who left over those who had reared them. And when those emigrants themselves died, those who had never had to leave remembered them.

Around Ardara, a notice would appear in the local notes of a regional paper - the Donegal Democrat, the Derry People, or the Derry Journal - making a house, perhaps last seen in youth, once again appear a home.

One says "appear", because for the eldest sons and daughters, in particular, the house had not long been a home - the first-born boy early learned that he was bound for Philadelphia or New York, and that the house and the farm would one day be a younger brother's.

Death notices for emigrants, like ornate stones over humble people, were statements. Mention of a fellow having been a policeman or a union official, or his many years' service as a foreman, or his own family having included a nun, priest or teacher meant the deceased had done well, better than he could have done at home, better than the neighbours who, at home, had looked down upon him and upon those he left behind.

And those, at home, who, if truth be told, had needed him to leave, maybe even wished for him to go, achieved in that week's paper respectability by association with the one ushered out the door.

One still sees those notices. But they are not as common any more. We have fewer emigrants. And in this digital day and age we "do" death differently.

We do a lot of things differently now. Joe Lee, a superb analyst of modern Ireland, once remarked that people born in the time of the Famine "travelled further in historical time than all previous generations in Irish history".

For sure, they did: children who saw people starve, later, in old age, sat in motorcars and saw moving pictures on the wall of the parish hall. But now, with the digital revolution, the pace at which those born as late as the 1970s have hurtled through historical time is unprecedented.

Before Skype and Facetime, inventions of our present century, the emigrant who wished to communicate with home had recourse to the phone. It was an invention of the late 1800s that proliferated in the US between the first and second world wars.

But, in Ireland, until the late 1970s, 'home phones' were as rare as hen's teeth. And so here, through our long century of leave-takings, the primary mode of communication was the letter.

Hugh Dorian, born in Fanad, north Donegal, in 1834, died in Derry's Bogside in 1914.

"An American letter," he remembered of his youth, "was then a thing as anxiously awaited and as joyously received as an estate out of chancery."

People used to gather at the post office and watch the postmaster sort the mail to see if there were many "Americans" (distinctive little yellow envelopes). Great responsibility was attached to the delivery of those letters.

"It was the same as if they were cheques," he wrote.

And Dorian remembered too, how neighbours would join the family to hear the letter read aloud, with the reader - often a schoolchild - careful to pass over anything sensitive.

"In every family letter, there is always something which strangers have no right to know."

Such letters have been surveyed by Kerby A Miller, the great historian of the Irish exodus to north America. In the 1970s, Miller placed notices in Irish national and local newspapers, asking people with correspondence from America to allow him to copy it. And between transcripts of letters sent to him and others found in libraries and archives, he amassed a vast collection, estimated at some 8,000 items, that allowed him to elaborate the hopes and fears, attitudes and experiences of generations of Irish people who left for America.

His Emigrants and Exiles (1985) remains, over 30 years after its publication, a towering achievement in Irish and American history-writing.

What was mentioned in a typical American letter? Dorian remembered them conveying essential information - details of work and wages, the price of foodstuffs, exchange rates, "the kindness of friends and their wellbeing, the great heat, and the long frosts and snow" - and that they contained money orders and tickets adorned with an eagle - a passage to America.

Those at home expected remittances. Miller tells of a Roscommon man sniffing at photographs which his children had sent.

"They might not have bothered sending their pictures, for we know well enough what they look like. The pictures that I would like to see are a few of Abraham Lincoln's."

And he tells too how Paddy Gallagher, pioneer of the cooperative movement in west Donegal, remembered his parents receiving an offer from a cousin to pay two of his sisters' passages to Philadelphia.

Seeing them upset at the prospect of breaking up the family, a neighbour admonished them: "You may thank God that the door is going to be opened for your children going to America. Look at our children that sent us £20 at Christmas. Thank God, we were able to pay our debts and raise our heads."

How much was sent? Historian Arnold Schrier, writing in the 1950s, calculated that, in 1848-1900 alone, the Irish sent home over £52m ($260m) from north America, that is, over £1m ($5m) per annum or approximately £30m ($150m) per annum in today's money. Over 90pc of those remittances came from the States, with 40pc in the form of pre-paid tickets, accounting for some 75pc of all emigrant passages. And there came money too from Britain, Australia, and New Zealand.

Remittances, then, allowed others to leave, but they also made it possible for those who did not leave to live better at home - to raise their heads. Greenbacks paid for new shoes, put food on the table, settled the doctor's bill, and allowed a kid to stay at school.

And there were also yellow parcels, packed with clothes, photographs of the emigrants and their own children, and ornaments - little things, perhaps, but things that made life here more liveable.

For sure, some people squandered others' dollars - the younger son who remained at home was often the prodigal one, and an old man can spend as foolishly as a young fellow.

Midway between Kilclooney and Ardara is the townland of Beagh. Here, in a thatched building (still well-kept), Danny Sweeney (1839-1911) taught two generations of children, most of whom died abroad, drumming into them the mantras that began all letters home: "Dear father and mother, I hope this letter finds you in the condition that it leaves me in at present …" And he doubtless impressed on those destined to depart that they had a responsibility to be faithful to those who reared them.

Some of his own children were among the faithful who departed. His son, Patrick, became a wealthy businessman in the States: he employed Irish Travellers to flog Asian textiles as Irish linen.

And so the master was able to spend his last years drinking around Ardara, with the constabulary occasionally picking him up for public drunkenness.

Still, there is a fine stained-glass window, by the artist Evie Hone, dedicated to himself and his wife in the chapel; his Yankee son commissioned it.

Emigration defined the place: when Danny died, in 1911, his obituary noted that many of his pupils "held lucrative positions at home and across the sea".

Yes, some who attended Beagh School had "prospered", but the vast majority who sat on its benches became ordinary working people - it was miners and labourers, mill-workers, maids, and laundresses who sent home remittances.

Here, and elsewhere, few families would admit to having received an "empty" letter, meaning one with no money. And, as Kerby Miller has observed, "given endemic rural jealousy, every family's pretence that its own children were prospering overseas naturally encouraged the common notion that America was so rich that anyone could prosper there".

"If such lazy, shiftless creatures as the neighbour's children could afford to send home £10 every month then America must truly be a land where gold can be picked up off the streets."

Of course, the money sent home was hard-earned. And often the emigrant would ask what had been done with it, and, at times, quiet resentment of those at home would fester, and sometimes, particularly when people had settled and started their own families, letters would come less often and sometimes not at all: they had lived long enough on another man's dime.

Noel Grealish TD has been thinking about emigrants for a long time. In 2007, when the Progressive Democrats were going kaput, they took out a major advertising feature printed by the Irish Independent, proclaiming themselves the party of "Boston and Berlin".

"The many problems faced by thousands of undocumented Irish people in the United States," ran one puff piece, "were raised by Noel Grealish recently when he met the Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy in Washington."

To prove it, there in a photograph was Noel, beaming beside a distressed looking Ted.

"At the meeting with Senator Kennedy," it went on, "Grealish highlighted the illegal immigrants who cannot return home to see their families or to attend funerals or weddings. Deputy Grealish said that it was difficult for the Irish in the US who are separated from their families for long periods of time and in many cases from their elderly parents."

Grealish having spoken "at some length" to Kennedy, the Senator "vowed to press ahead with the Kennedy-McCain Immigration Bill" - which was just as well, because it was named after him.

The "Kennedy-McCain Immigration Bill" was the popular name for a bill introduced to the Senate by Kennedy and John McCain in 2005, which was never voted on because, opposed by rightwingers who then supported Bush and now support Trump, it would fail. Modified versions of the bill also failed in 2006 and 2007.

Later, during the 2008 election, Grealish, the emigrants' friend, assured his constituents that he had been in contact with Barack Obama and John McCain "and directly asked them to help the thousands of undocumented Irish in the USA"; by that, he meant he wrote two letters.

Anyhow, that was then and this is now. Times change. And so does Noel. He was once a Fianna Failer, then he became a Progressive Democrat, and when that outfit went belly-up he thought about going back to Fianna Fail and played footsie with Fine Gael - but then wrestled with his conscience, and either he or it won, and he became an Independent, who now props up a minority Fine Gael government, having previously propped up a Fianna Fail one. Maybe if we wait long enough a different Noel will come along.

There is no reason to assume that Grealish is a chancer. He is one of 10 children, and at one stage seven of his siblings were living abroad. Maybe Noel, one of the younger ones, really does know the value of remittances.

For sure, the people of Galway did. So dependent were many Galway families upon remittances that, in the 1890s, when the Congested Districts Board produced "baseline reports" on the economy of different districts in the county, its inspectors often included money from America, England, and Australia when calculating typical household budgets.

Again, such remittances allowed people to remain at home.

So Noel, if he is so worried about people coming to Ireland, should remember the Irish father's last fond words to his departing son, "Send me all you can!" - and tell the office-workers, doctors, taxi-drivers, nurses, and cafe workers to wire, mail, or otherwise transfer as many euros as they can spare to Africa, Asia, eastern Europe, or wherever it is that upsets him most.

In the meantime, he might think about catching himself on - not because of his family history or the history of his homeplace, but rather because, in the here and now, there is right and wrong, and whistling up a wind of hate to get a few votes is wrong. It is different, then, to his recurrent will-he-won't-he malarkey about quitting the PDs, joining Fianna Fail, joining Fine Gael, supporting this government or that government, or whatever-you-are-having-yourself.

That is just the attention-seeking of a fellow with nothing achieved and nothing to contribute. That we understand, for we have seen enough of it: in a country where the first-born emigrated, younger sons, who got life easy, have been standing for election for a very long time, in the hope that they might live on our dime.

Breandan Mac Suibhne is the author of 'The End of Outrage: Post-Famine Adjustment in Rural Ireland' (Oxford, 2017), which the Royal Irish Academy awarded the inaugural Michel Deon Biennial Prize for non-fiction

Sunday Independent