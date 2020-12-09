| 3.6°C Dublin

Middle-aged will have to play a waiting game

Eilish O'Regan

 

Some of us will have to wait longer than others to get the Covid vaccine, depending on which category we fall into. Stock image Expand

How fair is the priority list of people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine?

If you are a woman or man in your 40s or early 50s with no risk factors, then the bad news is you are second last in a 15-stage queue to get the jab. So you will be taking your chances with the virus for a good while yet.

You might even be sidelined by people aged 18-34 who will be given the vaccine before you if it is found to prevent transmission. This is because less infection in this group would be key to reducing the spread to vulnerable groups.

