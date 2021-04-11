Mid-life crisis: Why being from Bishopstown can be cool 

It dropped wordlessly into my phone, as things that change your day often do these days. It was a link to a YouTube video, sent into a group text by someone in America, sent without comment. It was just a static image that sat there while the song played. It was a song by John Spillane. It was called Bishopstown. It is a nice song by any standards, melancholy and wistful, about the invincibility of young love. But if you are from Bishopstown, it is another kettle of fish entirely.

There is a lot to be said for coming from a middle-class suburb. It probably means you have a comfortable upbringing and you are more likely to have educational opportunities and whatnot. But you don’t always feel great pride. Let’s face it, the middle classes are unfashionable, and suburbs are unfashionable, so it’s a double whammy.

While living in a city centre brings with it a gritty, authentic, maybe even bohemian mythology, and living in the country brings its own romance, the suburbs can tend to be regarded as the boring bit in between, the place for the dull sensible people. There can even be a degree of self-loathing among the more edgy young suburbanites who wish to cast off their bourgeois origins. There was consternation once when one of the older arty kids had a poem celebrating Melbourn, our corner of Bishopstown, published in the Melbourn Residents newsletter. As I remember it, no one copped on until it was printed that the first letter in each line spelt out “Shitty Melbourn”. How we laughed.

John Spillane’s Bishopstown is the opposite to that poem. There is nothing hidden in it. It wears its heart on its sleeve, and instead of reflecting the mundanity of the suburbs, he elevates that mundanity to something else. He makes it all sound epic and romantic. The placenames he mentions, which were just functional to us growing up, sing out the optimistic dreams both of the people who built these places and those who came to live there — Cherry Grove, Laburnum Lawn, Cedar Park. They were, as Spillane dryly notes, woods with no trees, rows of houses. The epic sweep of “From Wilton Gardens to Halldene, and all the parks that lay between”, imbues the place with a poetry we never felt at the time. It elevates the lives led in every one of those placenames and the adventures had between them.

The mention of Cawshay’s Lane gives a hint too that rural life just lay under the surface of this place and under the surface of the smart, modern suburban people living here. When I was a kid our road ended abruptly at the end of what was called “The Big Hill”, and gave way to fields. And you didn’t have to go far past the aforementioned Halldene to be in the countryside proper.

Spillane isn’t technically a Bishopstown boy. He comes from Wilton, which was on the opposite extremity of Bishopstown to the rural-facing side. Wilton was where the suburbs started transitioning into town. But he went to Spioraid Naoimh, which was probably the place responsible for the formation of the archetypal Bishopstown Boy. Proof perhaps of Spillane’s Bishopstown credentials is his low-key homage to “Mount Mercy girls all dressed in blue.” Stuck in the all-boys Spioraid Naoimh, Mount Mercy girls were exotic creatures to us initially, but as time went on they would become friends, and they would become the ones with whom we shared early romantic adventures. They were, in a way, our female equivalent, but more civilised. We got them, and they got us.

Listening to the song, I remembered afresh too that I worked with Spillane back in those days, after a fashion. You see, there was more to Bishopstown than met the eye. In Spioraid Naoimh we had a bohemian set among the teachers led by Doc, a mountaineer and geography teacher, who was also a bit of a thesp. Together with a few of his theatre buddies he would craft wholly original, massively ambitious satirical musicals, and we would put them on in the school. Sometimes, they might even make it into the Everyman for a night. And sometimes, this long-haired dude, a recent past pupil, who had, I think, a rock band called Sabre at that time, would come back to do the music for the shows.

In John Spillane, maybe Bishopstown and the suburbs finally have their own Betjeman or Larkin. Spillane says he sees his job sometimes as to explore the hidden dignity in his subjects. And when he does it to your own place of origin, as he has to many unsung towns and places in Ireland, it can make you see the place afresh, and to understand better the hopes and dreams of our parents’ generation when they moved into these wondrous places, and to see as well how lucky we were to have these safe worlds in which to have our mock-epic adventures. Spillane has similarly reframed Passage West, where he lives. He says people said about his Passage West song: “Jesus, I don’t know how you made such a hole sound so nice.”

Apparently, Spillane will even write a song for a place, if it can crowdfund a thousand euro. Apparently Bishopstown didn’t raise the money for their eponymous song. But judging by the reaction of some Bishopstown people to the song, you’d have to say, a few of them probably owe him a few quid. For what it’s worth, I’ve been listening to his new album 100 Snow White Horses on Spotify a good bit, so he’s probably made a tenth of a cent from me. It’s a great album, so give it a listen, and maybe if enough of us do, John Spillane might get the €1,000 he deserves from Bishopstown.