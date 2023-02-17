Mick Wallace is a man of many contradictions and people have been okay with that – until now

ONE of the nicer things about getting older is realising that often most of us are a mass of contradictions in our views about life.

Apply that idea to the political phenomenon that is Mick Wallace and you learn, as many voters in Wexford and later in the southern half of Ireland also found, that such personal contradictions are frequently alright.

Mr Wallace, of Wellington Bridge, in south Wexford, was an atypical builder and developer who spared the barber, avoided the tailor, and eschewed Fianna Fáil.

The eventual bankrupt made a lot of money from Dublin City Council contracts, yet successfully faced off in court with that body about centre-city building site posters in October 2002.

The disputed posters included a “No to American terrorism” slogan, despite the US embassy paying for paving work his firm did around the American legation in Ballsbridge.

Nobody especially minded, thinking a buck is a buck, and working for any entity does not mean they own you.

Neither were they bothered about his flat in Turin, and interests in vineyards in the north of Italy.

The ageing rock star lookalike, with the grey-blond hair, was a socialist mouthpiece with an incongruous rich capitalist lifestyle.

Contradictions many can live with.

These contradictions were balanced against longstanding engagement with the Wexford Youths soccer organisation he helped found amid years of coaching engagement.

But Wallace’s shaky occupation of the moral high ground is not so easily explained away.

Nor is his strange half-condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Apparently, he is “misunderstood” and we need to factor in his good heft of US and Nato condemnation along with the lack of diplomacy.

Anybody notice the USA/Nato invading Russia?

Or, did we all miss French President Emmanuel Macron’s risky five-to-midnight efforts to roll things back from the brink?

Mr Wallace’s extraordinary statements in favour of the despotic anti-woman regime in Iran are even more disturbing.

The frustrated women-led demonstrations from late last year, when a young woman died in police custody after her arrest by “morality police” because her hair was not sufficiently veiled, led him to counter that Iran was “under attack”.

His European Parliament colleagues in the Left Group, GUE, are pursuing this one and are less than pleased

Mr Wallace has also questioned mounting evidence about China’s flouting of human rights along with supportive statements for other regimes which also have questionable attitudes to human rights and the rule of law.

The best way to recount his latest episode is to note that he yesterday updated his European Parliament financial interests declarations to reflect income from his role as an advisor to a company.

In his original 2019 declaration, Mr Wallace did not record Wallace Calcio Ltd from which he earned between €1 and €499 per month, according to his updated declaration in addition to his gross MEP monthly salary of almost €10,000 per month.

Earlier this week, a TikTok video showed Mr Wallace stating that he owned three wine bars in Dublin – which we understood he sold off years ago.

This was not in his original Register of Members' Interests declaration.

That video was uploaded by a member of the right-wing Identity and Democracy Group, Alessandro Panza as part of an effort to bar Irish cancer warnings from wine bottles.

On Tuesday, co-president of the Left Group, Manon Aubry, said MEPs must lead by example and any financial interests declaration would be unacceptable and unworthy of group membership.