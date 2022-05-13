| 14.4°C Dublin

Michelle O’Neill’s journey from young mother to political leader is inspirational

Eimear McGovern

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire) Expand

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill. (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The last seat of this latest Assembly election was yet to be declared and the Sunday papers were clamouring to write their headlines rounding up what had been a seismic turn of events in Northern Ireland politics. I opened Twitter and was quickly sucked in by the latest furore as the Twitterati expressed their outrage over a headline about Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader. “From pregnant schoolgirl to Northern Ireland’s next leader?” it asked.

It’s not the first time Michelle O’Neill’s teenage years as a young mother have been mentioned, nor is it the first time she’s spoken about it when drawing attention to the discrimination she faced when she first became a mother at the age of 16 to her daughter Saoirse.

