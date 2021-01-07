Micheál put on his best nasal voice and furled his brow before Leo ungraciously stole his thunder

Well, that’s the end of Drive January. Ministers didn’t bottle it in telling everyone to stay home, even though schools are completely safe as will be demonstrated by the Leaving Cert class of 2021.

As the droning announcements continued from the four brainiest of our leaders at Government Buildings (you might call them the Thinks Cabinet), a red sign flashed up on Virgin Media One’s landmark live coverage.

The red sign blazoned: “More students to study from home on Monday.”

Easily the best laugh of the whole press conference for watching parents – the kids were still in their rooms, obvs – it should instead have said: “More students to lie in bed on Monday afternoon until driven downstairs by hunger.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told us it was now necessary in this fight to mobilise the entire nation – by immobilising almost every last one of us.

There will be no morning commute for construction workers or virtually anybody else.

All primary schools will be shut, along with most school years in secondary.

But the sixth years still grumbled last night on social media about their three-day week. It’s soooooo unfair, claimed the Kevins and Caoimhes, disgustedly discussing it until 5am today.

They want to be “Peig Stayers” at home like everyone else. Plus, school means homework, but most of all getting up early as evil Varadkar-man always recommends. Early, like, in the actual dark.

Those first drives by the lucky qualifying parents of students sitting what ministers kept calling the ‘traditional Leaving Cert’ are going to be hell on earth. The mind’s eye pictures the screaming abuse and final “I hate you” as the car door slams (before it has to be opened again because she’s managed to snag her skirt).

The situation was not made easier by the ministers telling the traditional Seething Lout students that this was not their fault, that schools are completely safe.

So it’s their parents’ fault, then Taoiseach – stopping to talk and wish each other a Happy New Year while jingling car keys at the school gates, admiring each other’s new gear – “I got it for Christmas” – and then accepting an invitation to call around for a quick coffee, in the garden of course.

Only the garden got too cold, so you thought you’d nip in for a while. And then you had to see the new suite.

The Minister for Education made sure to praise principals, teachers, SNAs and all at work in our schools, making sure to drive home the point that the closure is not their fault either, because they have been wonderful.

Norma Foley kept NF-ing it in this manner. She is a one-woman NF-it, and might as well provide her own daily updates on how education is the sole necessary injection in our kids’ lives. Happy clapI

Meanwhile, Micheál was understandably being asked about the rollout of the vaccine for the uppest of grown-ups, and then to the rest of us working stiffs, before we might more fully embody that term, except for the working bit.

The Taoiseach’s tone went more seriously nasal and his brow knitted crochets of concern. He said words. The eye wandered to the sign language interpreter and we discovered that the dictionary gesture for ‘vaccine’ is a finger jabbed at the upper arm. Yes, it is truly amazing what adults can learn from home.

Norma meanwhile has a rival in Emma. It is now fashionable to pronounce the acronym for the European Medicines Agency, rather than say the individual letters, so Emma is getting the blame for not shifting the rollout boulder – while Boris is slapping himself on the back and looking superior. It’s slightly embarrassing.

The Taoiseach had run out of seanfhocals, so he quoted Yeats. “Too long a sacrifice makes a stone of the heart.”

Leo looked cross, because he had said this before, live with Claire Byrne, and it was his line, even if Yeats had actually written it. His heart hardened further against the usurper head of Government. You could read this without the sign-language interpreter.

He retaliated, by being succinct. “This is bad. It’s getting worse.” Six words to suggest Level 6, the distillation of an hour’s blathering.