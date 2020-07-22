| 19.5°C Dublin

Micheál Martin marooned on a desert island of travel

Senan Molony

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at Dublin Castle for a cabinet meeting. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Taoiseach Micheal Martin arrives at Dublin Castle for a cabinet meeting. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Hopelessly bogged down on travel and unable to move anywhere off the topic, a trapped Government was poked with sticks by the Opposition today.

Self-isolated on his sticky wicket, Micheál Martin had to stand there and take it, as Mary Lou accused him of being cack-handed and his Government, in delicious irony, of operating “on a wing and a prayer”.

Then she switched her transport of oratory and said ordinary people, who had booked holidays but will lose all their money if they heed the Government’s advice not to travel, had been “thrown under the bus”.

