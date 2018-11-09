Michael Kelly: 'The poppy is a divisive symbol in Ireland but we can still honour the fallen - from all backgrounds'
Independent.ie
FR Willie Doyle was a Dublin-born Jesuit priest. He volunteered to serve as a chaplain to the tens of thousands of troops - Irish and Catholic - who had signed up to fight for the British during what would become known as the Great War.
Of course, the only thing "great" about the conflict was the magnitude.
This week, as we mark the centenary of the armistice that brought an end to the fighting, it's sobering to think some 16 million people lost their lives while an estimated 20 million were left maimed or injured.
