Michael Kelly: 'Royals will face a tough trial in the court of public opinion when queen leaves the stage'

That year saw blow after blow for the monarch who had made a virtue out of never putting a foot wrong. It saw the separation of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, the divorce of Princess Anne from Captain Mark Phillips, the very public separation of Charles and Diana amid recriminations over infidelity, and a devastating fire at Windsor Castle - which the queen has always described as her home.

A big family Christmas has always been part of the queen's marking of the festive season. No doubt there'll be more than a little tension around the table this year as the monarch contemplates the controversy her offspring have provoked over the last 12 months. It's not just that Prince Andrew has brought disgrace upon himself and the family with his questionable taste in friends and car-crash BBC interview. There's been tensions amongst the younger generations too.

Meghan Markle's transition to royal life has been anything but smooth. Whether she is to blame or not, Meghan has succeeded in rubbing the powerful British tabloid newspapers up the wrong way. Along with Prince Harry, she has also been criticised for encouraging other people to adopt a more simple life while continuing to enjoy the use of private jets for exclusive holidays. The couple's exile from Kensington Palace also looks linked to what the 'Daily Mail' - a fervent royalist publication - described as a 'rift' between Meghan and Kate. Their relationship - or lack of a relationship - is apparently causing no end of tension between Harry and William.

And of course, royal families survive by being ruthless and Harry has inevitably come off the worse in a conflict with the man who will one day rule over 15 countries with Kate at his side as his queen.

All of this must put a heavy strain on the queen, who has excelled at blandness and stoic attention to duty. Even if you're not inclined to affection for the British royals, you couldn't but admire a woman who has spent almost 68 years in near faultless public service. The Netflix hit 'The Crown' has aroused fresh interest in both Elizabeth and the wider family. While fictional in parts, it has also shone fresh light on the inner struggles she has endured and sacrifices she has made to keep the family relevant in a very changed Britain.

The controversy surrounding some of the younger members of the family shows that her eventual passing (she seems unlikely to ever abdicate) will put strain on the relationship between Britons and their royals.

You know that the British establishment is in panic mode when the mild-mannered Archbishop of Canterbury steps in to ask people to give the royals a break.

In a set-piece interview in the Christmas edition of 'The Big Issue', Dr Justin Welby insisted that the Windsors "serve in a way that is extraordinary in what is literally, for them, a life sentence".

"I think to ask that they be superhuman saints is not what we should do because nobody is like that. Everybody makes mistakes, everybody is human. I am not commenting on any member of the royal family except to say that I am astonished at what a gift they are to this country," the archbishop said.

And undoubtedly, many members of the public would agree with the leader of the established Church. But how long that would outlive the queen remains to be seen. British friends of mine who are largely indifferent to monarchy love the fact that the queen gives them someone who is above politics to represent the state in a unified fashion. In contrast, Prince Charles has never been shy about expressing his personal opinions about society in public. Will people be as tolerant of this when he is on the throne?

There's also the fact that many of the younger members of the family appear to want to have their cake and eat it. They enjoy the trappings of living in palaces at public expense and being ferried to and fro by the police.

At the same time, many of them - Harry and Meghan in particular - want to live private lives like other citizens, free from the glare of the media.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is right at one level: being a member of the royal family is a life sentence - but only if one chooses it to be so. Most of the lesser members of other European royal families choose to live modest lives and take jobs in the real world.

Every family has embarrassing cousins, and in-laws - but they're not on the family payroll. When the queen sits down with heir Prince Charles this new year one thing that will surely be in their minds is a cull of lesser members.

Monarchs might believe they rule by divine right, but their continued existence depends largely on public support. A slimmed-down family with the less-trustworthy and more-embarrassing members sidelined and earning livings of their own will be a much more palatable prospect when the 93-year-old queen eventually exits the stage.

