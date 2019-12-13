Michael Kelly: 'Rites of initiation into the Catholic faith must be more than an elaborate version of 'Say Yes to the Dress''

At ecclesiastical meetings all across Ireland I have heard time and again, from laypeople and priests alike, the killer words, "we've never done it that way before."

A particularly dyed-in-the-wool cynic won't waste that much energy - they'll simply dismiss anything looking new and innovative with a knowing "it'll never work". Of course, the subtext is they'll use every bit of their power and influence to ensure it won't work.

People have known the current model of sacramental preparation in Ireland - getting ready for First Holy Communion and Confirmation - hasn't worked for a long time.

Decades ago, when we were a fairly self- consciously Catholic society, it made sense that the schools took on the responsibility of getting children ready for the big days.

The liberty of Catholic education was hard won and the legacy of the hedge school meant Catholics took huge pride in their schools passing on the faith.

During the 20th century, most people - even if they weren't particularly religious - knew the sacraments and Mass-going was part and parcel of life in Ireland.

That hasn't been the case for quite some time, and it's self-evident many people no longer practise the faith. Take a stroll through any shopping centre on a Sunday morning and you'll see Mammon has long since won the battle with God for the hearts and minds of many people.

Choice is now the greatly cherished virtue, and many people, we are told, have made their choice.

And yet the rituals of the Catholic Church are still central and play a huge role in the national calendar.

It's a paradox of sorts that as religion has become less important for many people, the celebration of the sacraments have never been more elaborate or ostentatious.

Visiting a suburban bar in Dublin recently with a Scottish friend, he was surprised to see a brochure on the table advertising that christenings, communions and confirmations were a particular 'speciality' of the hostelry.

"I thought many Irish people had given up things like that," he said.

"Au contraire," I replied, "many people have given up on religion, but the sacraments continue to be celebrated with gusto."

It's this disconnect that the Dublin Diocese is hoping to address by a radical new plan that would see parishes rather than schools take on the lead role in preparing children for the sacraments. I say radical not because it is particularly innovative, but because it is a return to the way things used to be done - going back to the roots, you might say.

Under the new plan - which is already commonplace all across the Catholic world and in an increasing number of forward-thinking parishes in other parts of the country - Holy Communion and Confirmation will shift from being primarily between parents and the school, to being between parents and the parish.

At a more fundamental level, it's an attempt to ask parents and families to think seriously about religion and take a grown-up approach as to whether the sacraments actually mean anything to them or not.

In short, it is about seeing the rites of initiation in the Catholic faith as more than just an elaborate version of 'Say Yes to the Dress'.

Parents and families will be asked to opt into faith, rather than seeing the rituals as just rites of passage whether one believes in them or not.

But Church leaders should be cautious to avoid the temptation to want to turn Catholicism into a sect for the pure few rather than for the many.

At the same time, it is reasonable they would remind parents that sacraments are things that are of the essence of Catholicism, and if you want to be part of that this requires a commitment and a desire to deepen faith.

For those who have moved on or say they have outgrown the Catholic faith, they should be honest with themselves and honest with their children. A mature, pluralist society should be able to find other ways to fulfil the felt need to mark particular times and seasons and moments in the life of a child.

The Church needs to help parents to own their convictions and decide whether or not Holy Communion makes sense in terms of the family's relationship with the faith. An approach that asks parents to choose the sacraments rather than going with the flow will be a good start.

This will take preparation out of the classroom and mean that reception of the sacraments was no longer the default position, but a real choice for people.

We will all be better served - religious people and the non-religious alike - if families are invited to reflect on the true meaning of Holy Communion, which is a life-encompassing call to follow the humble example of Jesus and calibrate our lives according to the Gospel.

That will probably mean that fewer children in the future will participate in the sacraments - but it will also mean that the families of those who do really care about it.

