Michael Kelly: 'Parents can't protect children from the internet if they're addicted to it themselves'

An extreme example of being absorbed in a mobile phone?

Perhaps but as often with comedy the writers are making a serious point. And it's not for nothing that the character they use to make the point is an adult - the father of the family.

I got my first mobile phone when I was in my early 20s.

It held exactly 30 contacts - which was fine, because I didn't even know 30 people then who had mobile phones. It could fit in my pocket at a push, and had a retractable aerial that it was necessary to hoist to make a half-decent call.

Fast forward less that 20 years, and phones have been transformed into multi-purpose vehicles of entertainment, communication and endless stimulation. Actually making phone calls almost seems quaint now and we've even switched from calling them phones to devices.

I take the Luas to Dublin city centre every morning and home again every evening. I'm frequently both amused and baffled by the lengths people go to in pursuit of a life of constant stimulation.

Just last week I witnessed a woman balance a Kindle in one hand apparently reading a book while with the other hand, her arm wrapped precariously around a safety rail as the tram sped along, she was endlessly scrolling through Facebook. She was also wearing headphones presumably plugged into yet another device inside her jacket.

Now, I'm no luddite - I regularly upgrade to the latest iPhone and appreciate the power and potential of having the information superhighway in my pocket. It has made my life as a journalist infinitely easier, but I also love just switching it off.

How do people like my wired friend on the tram sleep after a day like that, I wonder?

But it's a common sight - and more often than not, they are middle-aged people. A friend who owns a restaurant told me recently that a frequent question from diners used to be to ask where the bathroom was. Now, he tells me, it's normal for a few adults from the same table to ask if he can charge their phones. Let's not get in to the anxiety he witnesses when it dawns on people that his basement establishment brings with it the social dread of 'no signal'.

The appalling murder of Ana Kriegel, and the role that internet pornography played in the crime and social media in her bullying, has raised questions about teenagers and mobile phones.

The consensus from a lot of commentators seems to be that it is impossible to stop 13-year-olds having phones that connect to the worldwide web, and the best we can hope for is that they will feel able to talk to adults about disturbing content.

The argument goes that if there are to be limits, it is for the Government and big tech companies to limit access to pornography and other harmful material.

Parents who tell their children to do their homework, when to go to bed, what to eat and who to be friends with seem entirely hamstrung when it comes to saying 'no' to a smartphone in favour of a simpler model capable only of making and receiving calls.

Having 24/7 access to the internet is not a human right, and it's certainly not a right for an impressionable 13-year-old with little or no appreciation of the devastating effects of some of the murkier parts of cyberspace.

I wonder if part of the issue is that parents who are themselves constantly plugged in to a variety of devices find it impossible to imagine life without such access and therefore feel anything short of this for their children is neglect? If so, they need to wise up - and do so quickly.

No one wants - or expects - children and young teenagers to live in a vacuum, and the internet is a wonderful tool for research and information. But this is a long way from handing them a device with seemingly limitless prospects and the ability for anyone to contact them with intentions nefarious or otherwise.

A family that I know have given their 13-year-old son an old-fashioned (vintage?) Nokia phone that can make and receive calls and texts.

There is a family computer at home in the kitchen in easy view of his parents without snooping. If he needs to look things up on the internet, it is there for his disposal. He is not isolated from his friends, and while he is not on Instagram or Snapchat he lives a perfectly happy life and has a wide circle of people and interests in his life.

Crucially his parents, who both work in the tech industry, have the good sense to turn their phones off in the evening and spend time talking as a family.

They're far from the Waltons, and not everyone will feel able to make choices like that, but parents who can free themselves from their own near-addiction to being constantly connected will find it easier to limit screen time and simply say 'no' to smartphones for children who are too young.

Simple parenting will do more to protect our children than a lifetime of handwringing.

Irish Independent