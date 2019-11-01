Michael Kelly: 'Married priests will not solve Church's crisis in Ireland, which runs far deeper than celibacy'

But, far from a lazy stereotype, it was a reality most Americans could identify with since many parishes there were served by such Irishmen at the time. These unofficial diplomats did much to cement the bond felt for the old sod right across the new world.

It was the same in mission lands. A Nigerian taxi driver in Dublin recently told me that when he was growing up in Biafra, he just assumed that all priests were Irish.

No more.

There are now just a handful of ageing Irish missionaries stationed in the developing world and in the US or Canada the parish priest is now more likely to be from Latin America or Vietnam than Ireland.

It's been an extraordinary transformation. Right up to the 1970s, many newly ordained Irish priests couldn't dream of a parish at home because there was such an abundance of vocations to the priesthood and religious life. Many had to earn their stripes and spent the first five or 10 years in England or the United States until a vacancy arose closer to home.

It was a different world. The vast neo-gothic college chapel at the national seminary Maynooth witnessed the ordination of some 11,000 men to serve in every corner of the world over the years. Today, it lies vacant except for special occasions and the few men studying to become priests now have Mass in a smaller oratory elsewhere on the campus.

What we've been calling the vocations crisis for about 30 years is no longer a theoretical threat, it is causing real issues at a grassroots level and parishes without a priest are now commonplace.

Even the most optimistic of Churchmen who used to see every slight glimmer as a sign the Church was finally turning the corner now wonder if the much-talked-about new springtime will come. The hierarchy is even discussing leasing the seminary buildings at Maynooth to the adjoining secular university and moving the seminarians to a much smaller, purpose-built facility.

The shortage of vocations is being seen as a longer-term issue rather than a blip and the Church in Ireland will no longer be present in the way that it has been for almost 150 years.

Part of the challenge for planning for the future is that Ireland has been substantially 'over-churched' for decades. Successive bishops decided the best way to keep the Irish religious was to make it as easy as possible. Churches and chapels of ease were built at virtually every crossroads to encourage regular and relatively effortless practise of the faith and there was a ready supply of priests to service communities.

That is rapidly disappearing, and difficult decisions will have to be made about where and when to close churches that no longer serve a useful purpose. The Association of Catholic Priests, a liberal-minded pressure group, was warning this week that priests risk becoming an endangered species.

They're not entirely wrong, but they're not entirely on the money either. Will people have a Sunday Mass on their doorstep a decade or two from now? The answer is probably a no. But at a time when people think nothing of driving to a neighbouring town for the weekly shop or cheaper fuel, is a 35km round trip too much to ask of a Catholic to attend Sunday Mass? I would suspect anyone serious about their faith wouldn't give it a second thought.

At the same time, evidence is indeed mounting that Pope Francis is poised to take radical action in a bid to ensure Catholics in parts of the world affected by the vocations crisis can continue to have access to the sacraments.

The priest shortage Ireland is now facing has been a reality in other parts of the Catholic world for decades. In the Amazon region, some parish communities go months without seeing a priest and therefore participating in the Eucharist.

Last weekend a group of bishops meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican on issues facing communities in the Amazon pleaded with the pontiff to consider ordaining married men there to ease the shortage. The smart money has it the pope was hoping the bishops would ask this and it would open the door to making priestly celibacy optional.

As sure as night follows day, if the pope gives the green light for married clergy in the Amazon, a clamour will follow from other countries like Ireland where there is also a shortage.

This will dramatically transform the face of the Church and undoubtedly married priests will become a feature of parish life. Most Catholics already have no problem with such a move and there will be very little resistance from parishioners.

But anyone who thinks allowing the ordination of married men will be a silver bullet that will see Ireland's seminaries fill up with would-be priests will be disappointed.

The reasons why young Irish men are no longer queueing up to take on a religious vocation run much deeper than a discomfort with priestly celibacy.

Michael Kelly is editor of the 'Irish Catholic' newspaper

