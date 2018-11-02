Michael Kelly: 'Higgins can be a steward to heal the wounds of Irish history - but he needs a broader scope of sympathy'

It was really pragmatism more than principle that saw the combined forces of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil unite to support the re-election of a popular President who spent most of his Oireachtas career opposing their policies. Neither party was keen to deplete their respective war chests when a general election could come at any time.

