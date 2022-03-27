Michael Healy-Rae’s Dáil rant shows up divide between urban and rural dwellers

Last week’s heated Dáil exchange between Michael Healy-Rae and Leo Varadkar highlighted the clash in attitudes between urban and rural dwellers.

Telling Varadkar, “off with you with the airy fairies”, Healy-Rae drew criticism. But there is a difference between reaching for idiom without considering its broader connotations and deliberately seeking to cause offence.

Language carries weight, and we must pay attention to things that are likely to hurt another person. The backwards country bumpkin and the city slicker, full of notions.

The culchie versus the jackeen. These terms affirm stereotypes, pitting one sector of society against the other. On one hand, Healy-Rae is an outspoken, flat-cap wearing representative with a lilting Kerry accent. Then there’s Leo, the urbane, polished politician. Both resemble their constituents.

Certainly, it’s not a binary situation. The 2019 CSO report put the country into six categories: cities; satellite urban towns; independent urban towns; rural areas with high urban influence; rural areas with moderate urban influence; and highly rural areas.

As someone who resides within The Pale, I can’t claim to fully understand the challenges of those in very rural areas, like north Kerry — but I can make some observations.

As someone who spent 15 years in Dublin before returning to Meath in 2019, I note there is a certain precision to city life. It’s the 8.02 train to Tara Street. The swipe cards permitting entry into a certain area of office space. Individual post boxes for apartments.

Country life features tasks of uncertified duration. How long does it take to fix a fence? Well, it takes as long as it takes.

There is a groundedness that comes with living closer to the land. I have walked into my dad’s shed after he has been up all night lambing and started to talk about something, only to be told with an eye roll that I was “away with the fairies”.

One of the ideological differences between urban and rural dwellers is the approach they take to ‘notions’. It’s understandable why some rural dwellers may not like to entertain new concepts.

As long as anyone alive in Ireland will remember, people have been packing suitcases and leaving. Men and women from Mayo, Cork, Galway and elsewhere secured office jobs when their forefathers had worked the land. The country girls, like Edna O’Brien’s book of that name, married and settled in Dublin.

And here Healy-Rae embodies the conservative past of a rural Ireland; Varadkar the representation of a forward-thinking, liberal and inclusive nation.

Where else do rural and urban dwellers overlap? A wet and cold December 8 — the country person’s shopping day. Buses arrive in the capital with raincoat-clad shoppers in search of a big breakfast in the Kylemore before starting the shopping.

Jones’s Road in August, a broad and sunburnt man seeks out his childer — county colours entwined in thread around his wrist. Even for country people living in the capital, some traits remain.

Making a mug of sweet tea if someone faints. When Dublin played Mayo in last year’s All-Ireland football semi-final there were far more red and green flags hanging in Sandymount than Dublin ones.

The emergence of the internet and social media allows the rural and urban people of Ireland to interact with each other, but also a global audience. So it should be evident how Healy-Rae’s use of the phrase “airy fairies” could cause offence.

Especially given the context that Healy-Rae opposed the same-sex marriage referendum, and Varadkar is a gay man, and the exchange took place in the Dáil, the ultimate marketplace for ideas.

We are not a homogenous nation. Urban and rural dwellers face different challenges. A CSO report from before the pandemic found urban dwellers had a higher disposable income, faced more challenges in securing accommodation, were less likely to commute by car, and tend to live closer to essential services.

Rural dwellers face long waiting times for such services, from hospital appointments to special needs assessments for school children.

When you must spend longer driving to the GP, office or finding ways to help a dyslexic child with their homework, that’s less attention for keeping up with the changing meanings of language. Ideas move more quickly in urban areas — there are just more people to disseminate and discuss them.

There’s an evolutionary reason for such tribalism. In the caveman days, something different was to be feared. But within Leinster House, our elected representatives ought to keep the arrows of division covered.