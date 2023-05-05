Michael Deacon: It’s about time we cut Charles some slack and stopped pointing the finger of ridicule at him

Britain’s King Charles has been self-conscious about the girth of his fingers for decades. Photo: Reuters© REUTERS

Michael DeaconTelegraph.co.uk

All his life, King Charles has been very self-conscious about a certain part of his body. It’s the size that worries him. And the shape. I’m talking, of course, about his fingers.