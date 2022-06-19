| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael D Higgins is misusing his power in policy debate

Eoin O'Malley

Irish President Michael D Higgins Expand

Close

Irish President Michael D Higgins

Irish President Michael D Higgins

Irish President Michael D Higgins

Michael D Higgins is right about housing policy. Anything that delivers high levels of homelessness and high and rising rents has been a “great, great, great failure”. He’s right to say it’s not a crisis, “it is a disaster”. Only maybe the secretary general of the Department of Housing might disagree with him. And even he is probably not convinced.

When the President starts to look at the reasons for the failure he has a tendency to sound like a sociology undergraduate who’s recently discovered the word neo-liberal. His fondness for big words is not always matched by nuanced thinking. That’s OK, because we didn’t elect him to run the government or influence government policy.

Most Watched

Privacy