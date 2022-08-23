Michael Collins deserves better than popcorn adulation

It’s easy to understand why it might happen. He was a young, handsome patriot who looked dashing in uniform and knowingly signed his own death warrant.

His cowardly assassination in west Cork 100 years ago this week was sure to turn Michael Collins into an enduring matinee idol.

Within four years of his death, the first major biography was written by Piaras Béaslaí. There have been endless interpretations of a life fully lived since, by the likes of Frank O’Connor in the late 1930s and Tim Pat Coogan sixty-odd years later.

And still they come. Paper never refuses ink and the Big Fellow seems endlessly alluring to academics and irresistible to publishers.

Then there was Neil Jordan’s 1996 blockbuster movie which turned a man already passing from history to legend into the realms of celluloid myth.

Once that happens, it is very hard to render a man fallible flesh and blood again. The hard yards of historical research find it difficult to compete.

It’s easier still to understand why Collins is not just commemorated for what he achieved but burdened with wild speculation about how his untimely death morally impoverished the nascent state – as if all the things we got wrong along the way might have been avoided if only Collins had been there to steer us through those formative decades.

It doesn’t seem to matter that few of the man’s words – spoken or written – suggest he possessed any social or economic vision beyond those of his peers.

It’s a way of talking about our history without seriously engaging with it at the same time, something we are very comfortable with in this country.

Even allowing for this uncritical fandom I am still bemused that Fine Gael – the party which lays claim to his legacy and won’t let go – is organising multiple screenings of the Collins biopic across 19 Omniplex screens next month.

If the party of Government is serious about its own history, let alone the nation’s, perhaps revisiting a popcorn swashbuckler is not the best way to go about it.

As a movie it is a dazzling piece of rollercoaster entertainment and I’d happily watch it again on those terms. But it hasn’t done our understanding any favours by turning that pivotal period into a tragic two-hander.

While it might have been a cinematic masterstroke to cast the brilliant Alan Rickman – previously and infamously degenerate in successes like Die Hard and Prince of Thieves – as Éamon de Valera, all it did was muddy the complex history.

Rickman’s slippery and snivelling Dev never stood a chance opposite Liam Neeson’s lionheart Collins.

There are multiple reasons why the blurred reality of the time has been distilled down to this stark, binary contest. This film is certainly one of them.

A colossus like Michael Collins deserves more than hagiographic massaging in 2022. But it’s mostly what he received this past week. His shoulders were broad enough to take more.